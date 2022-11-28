Late spring and early fall are no longer the cheapest times to travel: There's a new shoulder season you should know about if you're seeking a budget-friendly getaway. A new analysis by Hotels.com reveals that the best times to travel this winter for ultra-affordable accommodations are from Dec. 15 to Dec. 20 and from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8. These dates fall within what the booking website is dubbing the "cold shoulder season," as the cheapest fare can be booked right before and after the holidays.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO