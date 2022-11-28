ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HometownLife.com

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-9) close out a back-to-back road trip Wednesday against the Utah Jazz (12-11). Tip-off from Vivint Arena is at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Jazz odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers took down...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HometownLife.com

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Rockets (5-15) visit the Denver Nuggets (13-7) on Wednesday with tip-off from Ball Arena set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets and Nuggets played each Monday in Denver...
HOUSTON, TX
HometownLife.com

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (10-11) visit TD Garden Wednesday to take on the Boston Celtics (17-4). Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics thrashed the Hornets 140-105...
BOSTON, MA
HometownLife.com

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks and predictions

The Edmonton Oilers (12-10-0) and Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-4) meet Wednesday at United Center in Chicago. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Oilers vs. Blackhawks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Oilers have picked up back-to-back...
CHICAGO, IL
HometownLife.com

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators odds, picks and predictions

The New York Rangers (10-9-4) and Ottawa Senators (8-12-1) meet Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Senators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers are looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

