Knoxville, TN

purduesports.com

B1G Championship Game Prep: Football Faces #2 Michigan for Conference Title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Winning three games in a row to capture the first Big Ten West divisional title in program history, Purdue Football makes its debut in the Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers face No. 2 Michigan, the undefeated winners of the East Division, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Petree Drops 31 In ACC / Big Ten Challenge Win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lasha Petree dropped 31 points as the Purdue women's basketball team held on for an 87-78 win over Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers notched its second straight challenge win under head coach Katie Gearlds and moved to 7-1 on the year. Petree...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Durham, O’Connell, Jones Highlight All-Big Ten Accolades

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Behind the Big Ten's top passing offense, Purdue Football was well represented with All-Big Ten honors as the conference announced the offensive selections Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 30). Charlie Jones earned First Team All-B1G accolades, while Payne Durham and Aidan O'Connell were tabbed Second Team All-B1G.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne

Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
LOUISVILLE, KY
purduesports.com

7 Purdue Defenders Named All-B1G Honorable Mention

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Seven Boilermakers on the defensive side of the ball were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, as the league office announced the first half of all-conference awards Tuesday afternoon. Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham, Kydran Jenkins, Lawrence Johnson, Jack Sullivan and Cory Trice earned All-Big...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history

College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
purduesports.com

Purdue Faces Syracuse in ACC / Big Ten Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will return to Mackey Arena on Wednesday night for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Syracuse. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Jason Ross Jr. and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Tim Newton and...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James

No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Addresses Controversial Tennessee Comment After Loss

Just last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an apparent shot at Tennessee, suggesting the team was looking ahead instead of focusing on South Carolina. “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend."
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?

The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
TENNESSEE STATE

