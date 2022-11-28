Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
purduesports.com
#5 Purdue Ends ACC / Big Ten Challenge With 79-69 Win at Florida State
[5] Purdue 79, Florida State 69 (Postgame Notes) Purdue improved to 7-0 with a 79-69 win over Florida State in Tallahassee in the final installment of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. It marks the second straight year that Purdue has started at least 7-0. Last year's team started 8-0...
purduesports.com
B1G Championship Game Prep: Football Faces #2 Michigan for Conference Title
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Winning three games in a row to capture the first Big Ten West divisional title in program history, Purdue Football makes its debut in the Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers face No. 2 Michigan, the undefeated winners of the East Division, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
purduesports.com
Petree Drops 31 In ACC / Big Ten Challenge Win
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lasha Petree dropped 31 points as the Purdue women's basketball team held on for an 87-78 win over Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers notched its second straight challenge win under head coach Katie Gearlds and moved to 7-1 on the year. Petree...
Just In: Tennessee Tight End Miles Campbell Enters Transfer Portal
Second-year Tennessee tight end Miles Campbell has entered the transfer portal. Campbell, a once-coveted signee in the 2021 recruiting class, never saw his career get on track in Knoxville. Campbell only appeared in one game in 2022, earning 13 snaps against UT-Martin. He appeared in five ...
purduesports.com
Durham, O’Connell, Jones Highlight All-Big Ten Accolades
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Behind the Big Ten's top passing offense, Purdue Football was well represented with All-Big Ten honors as the conference announced the offensive selections Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 30). Charlie Jones earned First Team All-B1G accolades, while Payne Durham and Aidan O'Connell were tabbed Second Team All-B1G.
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
purduesports.com
7 Purdue Defenders Named All-B1G Honorable Mention
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Seven Boilermakers on the defensive side of the ball were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, as the league office announced the first half of all-conference awards Tuesday afternoon. Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham, Kydran Jenkins, Lawrence Johnson, Jack Sullivan and Cory Trice earned All-Big...
Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
purduesports.com
Purdue Faces Syracuse in ACC / Big Ten Challenge
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will return to Mackey Arena on Wednesday night for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Syracuse. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Jason Ross Jr. and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Tim Newton and...
Just In: Tennessee's CFB Playoff Ranking Revealed After Conclusion of Regular Season
The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking has been revealed after the final week of the regular season. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances two weeks ago, the Vols dropped five spots to Number 10. However, after a wild weekend ...
Tennessee Volunteers fan gets massive Josh Heupel tattoo
The Vols had their best season in years. Time to get some ink of the head coach.
Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James
No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
Dabo Swinney Addresses Controversial Tennessee Comment After Loss
Just last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an apparent shot at Tennessee, suggesting the team was looking ahead instead of focusing on South Carolina. “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend."
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney clears up 'flipping burgers' remark about Tennessee
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney cleared up last week's comments about Tennessee "flipping burgers" following the Vols' loss to South Carolina. It came a few days after his own team lost to the upset-minded Gamecocks. Swinney said it was a motivational tactic. "It’s a classic example of people just hearing what...
rockytopinsider.com
What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?
The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
New US bike route takes riders from Kentucky to Chattanooga through Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new U.S. Bicycle Route designated trail in Tennessee will take cyclists from the Kentucky border, through Knoxville and into Chattanooga.
WATE
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee
From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
Anderson Co.'s Gavin Noe picks up trash at away stadium after helping school to first football state title game
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County football star Gavin Noe was all class after last Friday's win over Red Bank in the 4A state semifinal. It wasn't because the running back and linebacker performed at an extraordinary level to help send his school to its first-ever football state championship. It is what he did after the game.
