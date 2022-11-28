Read full article on original website
Related
'Little Pep' Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
The fact that Croatia conceded only one goal in its three group games at the World Cup is largely down to the performance of Joško Gvardiol
TMZ.com
Iran Soccer Players Could Face Arrests, Beatings Upon World Cup Return, Experts Say
Members of the Iranian national soccer team could face arrests -- or, perhaps worse, brutal beatings -- upon their return home from the World Cup ... this according to multiple experts, who fear for the team's safety following Tuesday's loss to the U.S. Kenneth R. Timmerman, a political author and...
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Responds To Paddy Pimblett, Proposes Jan. 5 Sparring Date In P.R.
Jake Paul heard what Paddy Pimblett told TMZ Sports loud and clear ... 'cause the Problem Child is now sending a new sparring offer to The Baddy -- proposing a January 5 boxing session in Puerto Rico. The two fighters have been jawing back and forth ever since Paddy claimed...
TMZ.com
Christian Pulisic Clarifies World Cup Injury, 'Didn't Get Hit In The Balls'
U.S. soccer superstar Christian Pulisic wants everyone to know his gonads are perfectly intact ... telling reporters his World Cup injury was legitimately a "pelvic contusion" -- and not a made-up term for sore testicles. Pulisic was injured after colliding with Iran's goalkeeper during his game-winning goal for Team USA...
TMZ.com
Joe Biden Fired Up Over USA's World Cup Win, 'God Love 'Em!'
Joe Biden was so pumped America was able to pull out the win in the World Cup on Tuesday -- he straight-up led an old-fashioned "U-S-A!" chant at a political event!!. POTUS was out in Michigan while the must-win game against Iran was going down in Qatar ... and after the 1-0 contest ended, he grabbed the mic to gloat to the room.
Comments / 0