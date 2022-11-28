Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset

Read full article on original website
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Paddy Pimblett reveals Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house in Liverpool in 2016: “When he was on that mad bender in Liverpool”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed that Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house while out partying in Liverpool. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor loves a good sesh. Whether it be on his own, with his friends or with his family, ‘Notorious’ has always enjoyed throwing back a few pints.
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco, Alex Davis unhappy Kayla Harrison’s manager was yelling advice during fight: ‘That was cheating’
As Larissa Pacheco was putting together a performance that ultimately led to her beating Kayla Harrison, the new PFL lightweight champion heard an unfamiliar voice shouting advice during a crucial moment in the fight. At one point during the five-round battle, Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz got up from his seat,...
MMA Fighting
Santiago Ponzinibbio blasts Canelo Alvarez for ‘threatening’ Lionel Messi: ‘You mess with Messi, you mess with entire Argentina’
An unusual rivalry was born after Argentina defeated Mexico in the second match of the World Cup in Qatar this past Saturday. Boxing star Canelo Alvarez took on social media to attack soccer legend Lionel Messi, prompting Argentine fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio to come out at his defense. It all started...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
CBS Sports
Tyson Fury taking unnecessary risks mentally, physically and financially in facing Derek Chisora a third time
If there's anything predictable about the historically unpredictable boxing journey of Tyson Fury, it's that the WBC heavyweight champion rarely lets a day go by without successfully controlling the current narrative at play. So it should come as no surprise that as the "Gyspy King" prepares to snap an eight-month...
Sean O'Malley thinks UFC champ Aljamain Sterling would submit Henry Cejudo
When Sean O'Malley gets his shot at the UFC bantamweight title, he envisions it will be against Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) is projected to defend the title against the returning Henry Cejudo next, according to Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. The pair even faced off during Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships event.
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith unimpressed with Conor McGregor’s ‘freakout:’ ‘Different rules apply to him’
Over the weekend, Conor McGregor ripped into Anthony Smith over “Lionheart’s” criticism of McGregor’s United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) situation. Now, Smith is firing back at “The Notorious,” albeit in a much more reasonable manner. “It bothers the f— out of me that he...
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Jiri Prochazka vacates, next for Kayla Harrison, Pereira vs. Chimaev, UFC Orlando
The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 will be capped off by the crowning of a brand new light heavyweight champion now that Jiri Prochazka is out of the picture for the time being. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Prochazka’s decision to vacate the light...
Gina Carano On Why She Got Into MMA And Who She Would Face If She Returned
Gina Carano has an idea of what a comeback would look like. Back in the early days of MMA women were not too welcome. Female MMA fighters had to fight on underground cards, for far less pay and exposure than their male counterparts. It wasn’t until 2013 that women were introduced to the UFC. Ronda Rousey was brought in as champion and women’s MMA began to take off. Although Rousey may be the most notorious female MMA fighter on the planet, she credits another for her role in the start of the sport, Gina Carano.
Tracy Cortez explains how 'good mentor' Henry Cejudo is pushing her to score first UFC finish
Tracy Cortez is off to a great start in her UFC career but is yet to score a finish inside the octagon. Under the guidance of Henry Cejudo and his brother, Angel, at Fight Ready in Arizona, Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) hopes to change that when she meets Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Paddy Pimblett answers Jake Paul’s $1 million spar: ‘Challenge accepted’
Paddy Pimblett does fully fit into the usual criteria for a potential Jake Paul opponent. For one, “The Baddy” remains in the prime of his career. Worse yet, he’s still in the midst of his UFC contract, not free to pursue a boxing match without … complications.
