Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
Related
theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Popculture

WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch

WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
wrestlinginc.com

The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced

After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline

The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
MiddleEasy

Gina Carano On Why She Got Into MMA And Who She Would Face If She Returned

Gina Carano has an idea of what a comeback would look like. Back in the early days of MMA women were not too welcome. Female MMA fighters had to fight on underground cards, for far less pay and exposure than their male counterparts. It wasn’t until 2013 that women were introduced to the UFC. Ronda Rousey was brought in as champion and women’s MMA began to take off. Although Rousey may be the most notorious female MMA fighter on the planet, she credits another for her role in the start of the sport, Gina Carano.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracy Cortez explains how 'good mentor' Henry Cejudo is pushing her to score first UFC finish

Tracy Cortez is off to a great start in her UFC career but is yet to score a finish inside the octagon. Under the guidance of Henry Cejudo and his brother, Angel, at Fight Ready in Arizona, Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) hopes to change that when she meets Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
