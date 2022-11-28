Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Raheem Mostert Clarifies Comments Saying Dolphins Have 'Way More Talent' Than 49ers
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 through 2021, so it certainly turned heads when he made comments appearing to criticize his former team. During an interview with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, Mostert said "we have way more talent here" and noted the...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Bleacher Report
Key Matchups in Every Remaining Week of 2022 NFL Season
Six weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season. While each player and coach will continue to focus on the next matchup, we can't help but peek ahead at remainder of the schedule. There are plenty of circles left on the calendar. Division titles, wild-card races and playoff seeding will...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks; 1st Career Game Missed Due to Injury
For the first time in his legendary nine-year NFL career, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have to miss a game because of injury. Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Donald has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 12
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Weakness for Every NFL Division Leader Entering Week 13
The NFL playoff picture is beginning to materialize, but there are still plenty of neck-and-neck divisional races to sort out before the 2022 campaign wraps up. While some teams are closer than others to locking up their respective divisions, none of the eight current leaders has clinched yet. With plenty of drama sure to unfold over the coming weeks, it’s a great time to overview which clubs are in the driver's seat and how they can be dethroned.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bleacher Report
Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach
The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
Yardbarker
Packers WR Allen Lazard has funny comment about Aaron Rodgers playing through injury vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers will trot out Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers’ availability was in question due to a rib injury that he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, and Matt LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday, that he's expected to play on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Kyle Pitts Has Surgery on Knee Injury; Smith Has No 'Concerns' for 2023
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery. Head coach Arthur Smith said the procedure is "nothing that concerns us going into 2023." Pitts shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday night after the surgery:. This brings an end...
Bleacher Report
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game
Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level. Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:. Porter played in...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games
It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers. And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy. "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not...
Bleacher Report
Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft, Undecided on Bowl Game
Kentucky redshirt senior quarterback Will Levis has established himself as one of the best signal-callers in college football in his two seasons with the Wildcats, and now he's ready to test himself against the pros. On a Twitter space hosted by Blue Chips, Levis announced that he will enter the...
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. Asked Aaron Rodgers how he’d feel if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> wanted to give Jordan Love a couple starts to finish the season. Rodgers says he hopes to finish season out, but would approach it with an “open mind” if team doesn’t win final 5 games.<br><br>Full answer: <a href="https://t.co/JJ1mJTppNz">pic.twitter.com/JJ1mJTppNz</a>
