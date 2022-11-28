ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback

The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Bleacher Report

Key Matchups in Every Remaining Week of 2022 NFL Season

Six weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season. While each player and coach will continue to focus on the next matchup, we can't help but peek ahead at remainder of the schedule. There are plenty of circles left on the calendar. Division titles, wild-card races and playoff seeding will...
TEXAS STATE
NFLDraftBible

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 12

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Bleacher Report

Biggest Weakness for Every NFL Division Leader Entering Week 13

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to materialize, but there are still plenty of neck-and-neck divisional races to sort out before the 2022 campaign wraps up. While some teams are closer than others to locking up their respective divisions, none of the eight current leaders has clinched yet. With plenty of drama sure to unfold over the coming weeks, it’s a great time to overview which clubs are in the driver's seat and how they can be dethroned.
Bleacher Report

Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach

The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Yardbarker

Packers WR Allen Lazard has funny comment about Aaron Rodgers playing through injury vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers will trot out Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers’ availability was in question due to a rib injury that he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, and Matt LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday, that he's expected to play on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12

The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. Asked Aaron Rodgers how he’d feel if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> wanted to give Jordan Love a couple starts to finish the season. Rodgers says he hopes to finish season out, but would approach it with an “open mind” if team doesn’t win final 5 games.<br><br>Full answer: <a href="https://t.co/JJ1mJTppNz">pic.twitter.com/JJ1mJTppNz</a>
GREEN BAY, WI

