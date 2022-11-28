The NFL playoff picture is beginning to materialize, but there are still plenty of neck-and-neck divisional races to sort out before the 2022 campaign wraps up. While some teams are closer than others to locking up their respective divisions, none of the eight current leaders has clinched yet. With plenty of drama sure to unfold over the coming weeks, it’s a great time to overview which clubs are in the driver's seat and how they can be dethroned.

19 HOURS AGO