Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Michigan Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss Claims Wolverine Offense Used “Day One Training Camp Stuff” to Beat Buckeye Defense

Michigan's offense repeatedly beat Ohio State's defense with big plays in the 118th edition of The Game. The Wolverines scored five touchdowns of 40 yards or more on their way to a 45-point, 530-yard performance in a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes. It was Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State and the program's first victory in Columbus since 2000, which was also the last time the Buckeyes fell in back-to-back contests against their rival from Ann Arbor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU

Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Assessing What Went Wrong Against Michigan and Where Ohio State Goes from Here

For the second year in a row, Ohio State and its fans are left trying to figure out what went wrong against Michigan. While Michigan didn’t dominate in one phase of the game quite the way it did in the run game in 2021, the Wolverines ended up beating the Buckeyes by an even bigger margin this year as they scored five touchdowns of 45-plus yards while Ohio State mustered only three points of its own in the second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate

Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
ocolly.com

5 bowl games OSU could attend in 2022

It won’t be the grand stage of the Fiesta Bowl, but OSU will appear in another postseason game. Despite a disappointing 7-5 season, only six wins were necessary to send the Cowboys to a bowl game for the 17th consecutive season. “We’re gonna line back up and get ready...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game

As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
ATHENS, GA
diehardsport.com

Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job

Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
KALAMAZOO, MI

