Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss Claims Wolverine Offense Used “Day One Training Camp Stuff” to Beat Buckeye Defense
Michigan's offense repeatedly beat Ohio State's defense with big plays in the 118th edition of The Game. The Wolverines scored five touchdowns of 40 yards or more on their way to a 45-point, 530-yard performance in a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes. It was Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State and the program's first victory in Columbus since 2000, which was also the last time the Buckeyes fell in back-to-back contests against their rival from Ann Arbor.
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Report: Ohio State Could Play In Orange Bowl, Not Rose Bowl If It Misses Playoff
While Ohio State will watch conference championship weekend from home following its 45-23 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes could still sneak into the College Football Playoff if No. 3 TCU and/or No. 4 USC fall in the Big XII or Pac-12 title games. If both teams win, though, Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU
Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Eleven Warriors
Assessing What Went Wrong Against Michigan and Where Ohio State Goes from Here
For the second year in a row, Ohio State and its fans are left trying to figure out what went wrong against Michigan. While Michigan didn’t dominate in one phase of the game quite the way it did in the run game in 2021, the Wolverines ended up beating the Buckeyes by an even bigger margin this year as they scored five touchdowns of 45-plus yards while Ohio State mustered only three points of its own in the second half.
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
fcnews.org
Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate
Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
ocolly.com
5 bowl games OSU could attend in 2022
It won’t be the grand stage of the Fiesta Bowl, but OSU will appear in another postseason game. Despite a disappointing 7-5 season, only six wins were necessary to send the Cowboys to a bowl game for the 17th consecutive season. “We’re gonna line back up and get ready...
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game
As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job
Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
MLive.com
Close loss has Michigan basketball believing it can beat any team in the country
“You just took one of the top teams in the country down to the wire. That means you’re one of the top teams in the country.”. -- Ex-Michigan star Trey Burke’s message to the Michigan Wolverines after their narrow loss to Virginia.
