Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Jessica Simpson, Iggy, Dolly, Doja Cat, J Lo, Khloe!
Jessica Simpson paraded her amazing figure in a skintight dress from her clothing brand, three years after losing 100 pounds, following the birth of her third child, Birdie Mae. Iggy Azalea couldn't walk for three weeks after having back surgery. Here is that back she’s talking about. Millie Bobby...
iheart.com
Dog The Bounty Hunter's Longtime Partner David Robinson Dead At 50
David Robinson, the longtime partner of Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman and co-star of the television show Dog's Most Wanted, has died at the age of 50. Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, initially shared a post announcing his death on Wednesday (November 30) and later confirmed to TMZ on a Zoom call that he'd experienced a medical emergency on Wednesday (November 30).
iheart.com
Need Inspiration? She WAS the before picture!
Watch her inspiring story and see how you can do the same to get your healthy back below!. I've been a fan of Supplement Superstores for many years, but since they started Operation Transformation for FREE a few years ago, I have become not only a fan, but a SUPER fan! Why? Because I've seen THOUSANDS of lives changed thanks to this FREE challenge!
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Kaley Cuoco, Elisha Cuthbert, Alex Morgan, Vanessa!
Happy Birthday Kaley Cuoco is 37. Penny on "The Big Bang Theory." Elisha Cuthbert is 40. Abby on Ashton Kutcher's Netflix comedy "The Ranch." Kourtney Kardashian shows off her fanny to promote the supplement brand Lemme. Eight Incredible Photos From Alex Morgan’s St. Lucia SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot. Vanessa...
17 Atrocious Design Fails From 2022 I Really Wish I Could Unsee With My Eyeballs
Not even Bob the Builder can fix these.
To Celebrate Disney Turning 100 (YES, 100!), ShopDisney Is Launching An Amazing Limited-Release Collection, And WOW
From Mickey Mouse ear hats to ornaments, and more, there's going to be something for every fan!
iheart.com
Jonah Hill Files Petition To Legally Change His Name
Jonah Hill is looking to legally change his name. It turns out the actor's real name is Jonah Hill Feldstein and he's filed a petition in Los Angeles this week to legally drop Feldstein from his name, according to TMZ. Legal documents obtained by the outlet state that Hill just wants to make his stage name official.
Comments / 0