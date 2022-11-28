ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Emma Corrin Says It’s “Difficult” to Be Nominated in Female Award Categories as a Non-Binary Actor, Urges Award Shows to Add Gender-Neutral Categories

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaFM4_0jPtnLbQ00

Emma Corrin is calling for more representative categories this award season. The actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, says today’s awards are lacking inclusivity and need to better encompass everybody onscreen.

Corrin, who has starred as Princess Diana in The Crown and more recently costarred with Harry Styles in My Policeman, told BBC News that they want to see more expansive categories from organizations like the Oscars, Emmys and BAFTAs.

“I hope for a future in which that happens,” Corrin said, referring to gender-neutral categories. “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”

The actor added, “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”

Corrin, who was nominated for an Emmy for their work on The Crown and won a Golden Globe for the role, said they are not comfortable being nominated in Best Actress categories. They explained to BBC News, “It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories.”

While the actor has mostly played female characters — and currently stars as Connie Reid in Lady Chatterly’s Lover — Corrin asked, “When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

They continued, “You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot.”

Corrin added, “When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed.”

BBC News reports that the BAFTAs are “engaged in proactive and thoughtful consultation on this subject,” per a spokesperson from the organization, while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is also holding talks about gender-neutral categories.

Comments / 76

Terry Duke
3d ago

This deranged "actress" should just stay home and shut up. Don't want the award, don't take it, but don't demand they make changes to appease the likes of you.

Reply(1)
61
Human from ?
3d ago

She is not playing non-binary roles. She is playing women roles. Dah. That means you would be nominated as what you are. Take it or leave it.

Reply(1)
38
Leroy Jenkins
3d ago

Then turn down the nomination and start your own awards show for the rest of the .5% of the population your confused 🍑 belongs to!

Reply(1)
30
Related
msn.com

Emma Corrin calls for Oscars to introduce gender-neutral awards

Emma Corrin has called for the Oscars and BAFTAs to introduce gender-neutral categories. The Crown star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, would like the major film awards organisations to merge the Best Actor and Best Actress categories into one gender-free shortlist. "I hope for a future in...
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies

Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
OJAI, CA
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
TheDailyBeast

Jenna Ortega’s Dance Scene in ‘Wednesday’ Is the Moment the Show Becomes Great

If we’re being honest, Netflix’s Wednesday is, for much of its run, kind of blah—monotone, unimaginative, and just a little too keen on borrowing concepts we’ve seen before. But give it four episodes (I know, I know) and you’ll at least witness one of the best kooky dance scenes television has pulled off in a while. In an explosion of flailing arms, high kicks, and piercing stares, Jenna Ortega gives Wednesday (and Wednesday) a school dance to remember.What is the name chosen for Nevermore Academy’s school ball? The Rave’N Dance, of course. Our lady of black dresses and braids has...
Decider.com

Decider.com

50K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy