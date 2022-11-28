Emma Corrin Says It’s “Difficult” to Be Nominated in Female Award Categories as a Non-Binary Actor, Urges Award Shows to Add Gender-Neutral Categories

Emma Corrin is calling for more representative categories this award season. The actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, says today’s awards are lacking inclusivity and need to better encompass everybody onscreen.

Corrin, who has starred as Princess Diana in The Crown and more recently costarred with Harry Styles in My Policeman, told BBC News that they want to see more expansive categories from organizations like the Oscars, Emmys and BAFTAs.

“I hope for a future in which that happens,” Corrin said, referring to gender-neutral categories. “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”

The actor added, “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”

Corrin, who was nominated for an Emmy for their work on The Crown and won a Golden Globe for the role, said they are not comfortable being nominated in Best Actress categories. They explained to BBC News, “It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories.”

While the actor has mostly played female characters — and currently stars as Connie Reid in Lady Chatterly’s Lover — Corrin asked, “When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?”

They continued, “You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot.”

Corrin added, “When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed.”

BBC News reports that the BAFTAs are “engaged in proactive and thoughtful consultation on this subject,” per a spokesperson from the organization, while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is also holding talks about gender-neutral categories.