Protect your iPhone 14 Pro with this beautiful Mkeke clear case and prevent scratches, and cracks

OPPO Find N2 leaks suggest it could give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a run for the money
When you think about foldables, probably the only name that comes to your mind is the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold that's currently available (in this case, it would be the Galaxy Z Fold 4). While the market has a number of players, such as HONOR with its Magic Vs and OPPO with its Find N, it's been dominated by Samsung for the past few years.
Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.
The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that's not a...
OnePlus improves Android update policy, will provide longer support for devices starting 2023
OnePlus today announced that it will start offering four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security patches for select smartphones beginning in 2023. The company, as per a post on its community forum, currently offers only three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security updates for its flagship products, including the latest OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T.
Save up to 38 percent on Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 8, and other great Windows laptops
Amazon is currently selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $1,000 after scoring a very compelling 38 percent discount, which translates to a whopping $600 discount. The Surface Pro 8 has a 13-inch touchscreen, an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Of course, you can also opt for more storage for $1,525, which will get you 512GB space and, sadly, only 20 percent savings, but hey, it's better than paying the full retail price, as this model usually goes for $1,900.
Amazon’s latest Echo Buds are now 36 percent off
Amazon's latest deals will give you huge savings on the second-generation Echo Buds wireless earbuds, as you can pick up a pair for just $90. These amazing wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation and Alexa built-in usually sell for $140, meaning you can pick up a new pair and still save $50 on your purchase.
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with free Google VPN — Here’s how to use it
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. During their unveiling back in October 2022, Google announced that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro would be receiving two new exclusive features. One of them is the free "VPN by Google One," previously slated for the December feature drop, but is now available early on the Pixel 7 devices.
Here are all the new Android features Google is rolling out in time for the holidays
The holiday season is here, and to make it more enjoyable, Google is adding some cool (and useful) features to Android that will make your overall experience much better. From new features in Google Photos to a new Reading Mode to new widgets, Android is getting some pretty useful stuff. Here's every new Android feature that Google is rolling out in time for the holidays:
Save up to 20 percent on Samsung’s QLED 4K The Frame smart TV and other great products
We start today's deals with a great option for anyone looking to get a new smart TV, as some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have managed to stick around for a bit longer. For instance, you can score 20 percent savings on Samsung's 65-inch QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum Smart TV for $1,598. And don't worry; we have more options for you in case you're looking for more budget-friendly alternatives.
Snapdragon Summit: Event recap and everything you need to know
During the Snapdragon Summit 2022, Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC, the new Qualcomm S5 and S3 Gen 2 Sound Platforms, and the Snapdragon AR2 platform aimed to revolutionize AR glasses. Qualcomm had a busy two-day event, announcing groundbreaking and impressive new products that will change the industry, and bring massive changes to upcoming and future products.
