El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces mother is facing child abuse charges for allegedly exposing her children to meth after they were returned to her by CYFD. According to a tipster, Adriana Gamboa Corral uses the drug in front of them and court documents show two younger kids had meth in their system. A […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fort Bliss breaks ground on center to treat traumatic brain injuries, PTSD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center broke ground on a new center that will diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) in regional active-duty service members at Fort Bliss. The Intrepid...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso DA, former ADA invoke Fifth Amendment at Walmart shooting case hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox repeatedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at hearings in the Walmart mass shooting case this week. Rosales, who was ordered to appear at Thursday's hearing, did not answer any...
EL PASO, TX

