This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
Tips from public lead to arrest of man who allegedly shot at car near East El Paso bar
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Tips to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and investigative work by EPPD has led to the identification of the man responsible for the alleged shooting outside a bar in East El Paso. El Paso Police was able to identify 27-year-old Ricardo Llamas, who allegedly shot and injured one person on […]
El Paso man killed in fiery crash in Pecos County
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — DPS is reporting one man is dead following a crash in Pecos County. According to the crash report, Jorge Marin, 45, of El Paso was driving a semi-truck south on FM 1053 around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. At the same time, another semi was...
Woman severely injured by 2 dogs who ran out of south-central El Paso home, report says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was attacked by two dogs in south-central El Paso as she was making a visit to a home, a case report from El Paso Animal Services revealed. According to the report, Christina Rivera suffered severe injuries to her legs, her right hand,...
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces mother is facing child abuse charges for allegedly exposing her children to meth after they were returned to her by CYFD. According to a tipster, Adriana Gamboa Corral uses the drug in front of them and court documents show two younger kids had meth in their system. A […]
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
Sunland Park mayor out of office for more than a month for conference, personal time
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mayor of Sunland Park, Javier Perea, has been out of the office in another country for more than six weeks and will continue to be out for a little while longer, according to a copy of his schedule obtained by KFOX14. Perea has...
El Paso man killed in head-on wreck in Hudspeth County over Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 61-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when a car driven by another El Pasoan hit him head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. along U.S. 62/180 near mile post 52 […]
Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
Retired El Paso judge expresses disbelief over events surrounding DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — As the drama out of the El Paso District Attorney’s Office appears to be slowing down, a retired El Paso judge spoke out regarding the events that occurred over the past week. The events began with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales announcing her resignation...
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
Aurellia's Brewery to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aurellia’s Brewery, a local brewery in El Paso Texas, will be the first local brewery in 60 years to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores. This is a historic day for El Paso and an exciting one for Aurellia’s,” said...
Fort Bliss breaks ground on center to treat traumatic brain injuries, PTSD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center broke ground on a new center that will diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) in regional active-duty service members at Fort Bliss. The Intrepid...
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
El Paso DA, former ADA invoke Fifth Amendment at Walmart shooting case hearing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox repeatedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at hearings in the Walmart mass shooting case this week. Rosales, who was ordered to appear at Thursday's hearing, did not answer any...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to host car show, toy drive to help those in need
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Majesty Car Club, will hold a toy drive. It will take place Dec. 4 at Twin Peaks restaurant at the Fountains at Farah from noon to 5 p.m. There will be trucks and cars on display for the public to enjoy. […]
Traveler tries to use dedicated commuter lane at El Paso bridge to smuggle drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An cross-border traveler was arrested and is facing charges in a failed drug smuggling effort when he tried to bring nearly 20 pounds of cocaine through the SENTRI lane at the Stanton Street bridge. “The use of SENTRI is a privilege but participants are not exempt from inspection,” said CBP […]
