fortwaynesnbc.com
Police arrest man in connection with overnight shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department officials say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Homicide Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening. Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to a three-car crash on Lima Road, near its intersection with Till Road, Thursday morning. Police officials say that the accident occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. All three vehicles were heading south before the crash...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest from a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead. 18-year-old Kyree Warren of Fort Wayne was arrested in the police station lobby on Wednesday. Police officials say Warren is currently being held on a murder charge.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Wednesday night self-defense shooting in Fort Wayne; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating yet another shooting, concluding an overall violent month of November across the city. This one happened late Wednesday Night, shortly after 11 P.M. Police were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave after a male called 911 claiming another male attacked him, and that he shot the male in self defense. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then transported a local hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. The male who called 911 remained on scene and is cooperating, as the incident remains under investigation.
WOWO News
Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St. Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man shot brother following argument over french fries, court docs say
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department officials say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Homicide Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert....
wfft.com
Indiana State Police arrest Greenfield man in connection with I-65 road rage shooting investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Greenfield man involved in a road rage shooting Tuesday. Police responded to a call at 9:15 a.m. about shots fired from one vehicle to another on I-65 near Washington Street. Police say Justin McGuire, 33, was driving a Ram truck and...
WOWO News
Victim identified from Monday evening shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim from a Monday evening shooting. Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Monroe St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that occurred in 2900 block of Reed St. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
WANE-TV
State troopers in northwest Indiana have been hit by vehicles 8 times in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State trooper was hurt after he was struck by another vehicle while sitting in his squad car on I-80 in northwest Indiana late Wednesday evening. It was the eighth time a trooper assigned to the Lowell, Indiana post has been hit in 2022 according...
WOWO News
One dead after morning crash on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Suspect charged in southeast neighborhood shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting that critically injured one man. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues. According to a release, a man with a gunshot wound was found laying in the street on South Park Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne police say they were called around noon about a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound following a domestic dispute. Police say they brought in a person of interest for questioning but no arrests have been made in the case.
WOWO News
One dead from Sunday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a shooting Sunday morning, west of downtown Fort Wayne. Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute. He was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in life threatening condition.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
wfft.com
Bluffton man sentenced for illegal possession of a gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Bluffton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Yancie Hunter, 34, had a gun in May 2020, after being convicted of three felony offenses for robbery in Kentucky and Indiana. The felony convictions made it illegal for Hunter to own a gun.
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
WANE-TV
Woman killed after getting out of vehicle on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound traffic on I-469 between Maplecrest Road and Wheelock Road was slowed for hours Thursday morning following a fatal crash. Police at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that a woman died after she was hit by FedEx truck. Police say they’re investigating if the woman was having car trouble and had stepped out of her vehicle to flag someone down when she was struck.
