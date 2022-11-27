Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/1): Drake, Omaha pick up wins, Nebraska, Iowa fall in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
(KMAland) -- Drake and Omaha were winners, but Iowa and Nebraska both lost to nationally-ranked teams in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday in regional women’s college basketball. Iowa (5-3): No. 10 Iowa dropped a 94-81 meeting with No. 12 NC State (7-1) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Caitlin...
kmaland.com
High expectations accompany stacked Glenwood team ahead of 2022-23 wrestling season
(Glenwood) -- Expectations and optimism are high as the Glenwood wrestling team hits the mat ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Rams return a host of starters from last year’s team, leading to optimism throughout the program as the first tournament approaches. “We’ve got a lot of firepower back...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (12/1): Glenwood, Missouri Valley crown 3 champs each in Treynor
(Treynor) -- Glenwood and Missouri Valley crowned three champions while Kuemper had two at the Treynor Thursday Night Smackdown. Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall (124-129), Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (130-139) and Maya Rivas (138-143) all won their brackets while Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (149-153), Kelce McMillan (160-167) and Maya Zappia (185) were also winners.
kmaland.com
Underwood's Pierce to continue family tradition of playing college softball
(Underwood) -- Underwood’s Grace Pierce is all set to continue the family tradition of playing college softball. While older sisters Ella and Maddie are at William Penn, Grace has decided to play her college softball at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas. “I actually had one of their athletic directors...
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma girls move up one spot in latest IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia is up one spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings. The same nine teams that were ranked to open the year are also ranked this week. Check out the area teams that are ranked below or the complete list linked here. CLASS...
kmaland.com
Auburn's Kirkpatrick claims KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award
(Auburn) -- A conference championship, a second straight trip to state and a much-improved short game helped Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick claim this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award. The Bulldog junior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about a season that has...
kmaland.com
Glenwood alum Sanders named to All-MVFC Team
(Brookings) -- Former Glenwood standout Caleb Sanders was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team on Monday. Sanders is joined on the first team by Northern Iowa's Theo Day (QB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (PK). Northern Iowa's Erik Sorensen (OL), Khristian Boyd (DL), Spencer Cuvelier...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/29): St. Albert wins nail-biter, Cox has another dominant night
(KMAland) -- St. Albert won a thriller, Woodbine and Clarinda cruised to wins and Sadie Cox had another monster night in Tuesday’s KMAland girls basketball action. Addy Wagoner poured in 17 points to lead 10 different scorers for Clarinda. Taylor Cole pitched in nine points. Lainey DeVries led Red...
kmaland.com
Abraham Lincoln leads wire-to-wire, takes down Glenwood to remain unbeaten
(Glenwood) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (2-0) spoiled Glenwood’s season opener Tuesday, taking down the Rams (0-1) 62-51. The Lynx led wire-to-wire en route to their second straight win to start the year. “This is a brand new team we’ve got this year,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa...
kmaland.com
Pastor Mel Smith, 85, of Henderson, Iowa
Location: Henderson Christian Church-Henderson, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
William "Bill" Eggert, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Pam Carbaugh, 65, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be made in Pam's name for future designation by her family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
kmaland.com
Mini-ice storm knocks out KMAland power
(Undated) -- Freezing precipitation combined with high winds caused calamity for KMAland electrical services Tuesday. Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska residents covered by Omaha Public Power District lost power for several hours. About 13,500 MidAmerican customers were without electricity at the peak of the outages. MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News a galloping effect caused most of the outages.
kmaland.com
Essex West Bridge work underway
(Essex) -- Construction crews are at work on an extensive renovation of a Page County bridge. County Engineer J.D. King says preliminary work on the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River--a.k.a. the Essex West Bridge--is underway. Crews with A.M. Cohron and Son of Atlantic--the project's general contractor--are moving dirt to a waste site west of the bridge. King says the road is not closed at this time, but the contractor's plan is to close the road and demo the bridge January 2nd--after Christmas and New Year's holiday season. Last month, the county's board of supervisors awarded A.M. Cohron the project's contract, totaling more than $2.8 million. In a recent interview with KMA News, King says the current bridge constructed in 1937 is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
kmaland.com
SMC receives Southwest Iowa Mental Health grants
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is getting financial assistance in addressing mental and behavioral health issues in the community. Officials with the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region awarded SMC two grants. One totaling $98,560 will help the hospital provide improved access to children's mental health services. The grant allows SMC to hire a fully-licensed mental health therapist specializing in pediatric care, construction of a fully-equipped mental and behavioral health room for both in-person and telehealth services for pediatric patients, and continuing education for mental health providers, with an emphasis on pediatric care.
kmaland.com
Lela Hickey, 90 of Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - December 7, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 PM With the Family greeting Friends. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Thurman United Methodist Church. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Cemetery: Thurman, IA Cemetery. Notes: Full obituaries...
kmaland.com
Glenwood board hires architect for possible elementary project
(Glenwood) -- Planning for possible upgrades in the Glenwood School District's elementary facilities is moving forward. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the last phase entails renovation and classroom additions to Northeast Elementary School, renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus for an elementary facility, and/or modifications to West Elementary School for other purposes. Embray says the district's exact course of action has yet to be determined.
kmaland.com
Shen Optimist contributes $1,600 to 'Toys for Girls and Boys'
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Optimist Club is contributing to an effort to ensure no kids in Shenandoah go without a gift this Christmas. The Optimist Club made a financial contribution to Doug Meyer Chevrolet's "Toys for Girls and Boys" campaign on Tuesday for $1,600. Doug Meyer tells KMA News his company started the toy drive in 2014 to carry on the efforts of a similar campaign with the Shenandoah Police Department. However, Meyer says the drive wouldn't be possible without financial contributions -- such as the one from the Optimist Club.
kmaland.com
Scott named new Mills County public health administrator
(Glenwood) -- For the second time this year, Mills County has a new public health administrator. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the selection of Kiernan Scott to fill the vacancy left by Lorie Ann Gentry's termination back in September. Gentry had succeeded Julie Lynes, who retired as the county's public health administrator in May. County Public Health Nurse Lorri Greiner has been serving as the county's interim public health administrator. Greiner tells KMA News Scott was selected from four other applicants for the position.
kmaland.com
Nishna Productions secures grant money for vehicle purchase
(Red Oak) -- One of the perennial challenges Nishna Productions, Incorporated faces is providing adequate transportation for its clients. Assisting clients in Red Oak just got easier, as the agency recently received a Community Investment Fund grant for more than $90,000 from Americagroup for the purchase of a regular-sized van with four wheelchair tiedowns. Complete with a wheelchair lift and other amenities, the van allows NPI clients and personnel to ride in comfort. Based at Red Oak's Summit Apartments, the vehicle will transport clients to work, doctor's appointments, grocery stores or other destinations meeting their needs. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News securing the Americagroup grant was a big lift to the agency's transportation arrangements.
Comments / 0