Incredibly helpful and friendly staff. For our annual guy’s day out, I wanted to do something different. Texas Gun Experience is the only facility I know of, in the DFW area, that has full auto rentals with or without suppressors. They could not have been more helpful or accommodating. The range safety officers were a perfect combination of instructional and funny while continuing to take safety seriously. There are many great ranges in DFW, but if you’re looking for a top-tier experience, this is the place. – Will G.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO