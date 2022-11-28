Read full article on original website
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
TxDOT Breaking Ground on New Project Impacting Drivers for YearsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
TCU Should Be in the CFP Regardless of Outcome This WeekendNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Arlington, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Arlington. The Sunset High School basketball team will have a game with Pantego Christian Academy on November 29, 2022, 17:15:00. The Boswell High School basketball team will have a game with Arlington High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
Longtime Texas Residents, The Walkers Are Actually Landlords Of Alleged Georgia Residence
Herschel Walker — whose worst-kept secret may or not be that he lived in Texas for decades before he became a Republican senatorial candidate — appears to have been falsely claiming to be a Georgia resident for the last “17 years.”. Yet, upon launching his campaign for...
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroy
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
Southlake Style
Texas Gun Experience
Incredibly helpful and friendly staff. For our annual guy’s day out, I wanted to do something different. Texas Gun Experience is the only facility I know of, in the DFW area, that has full auto rentals with or without suppressors. They could not have been more helpful or accommodating. The range safety officers were a perfect combination of instructional and funny while continuing to take safety seriously. There are many great ranges in DFW, but if you’re looking for a top-tier experience, this is the place. – Will G.
dmagazine.com
The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City
At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
San Angelo LIVE!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Here are the most congested roadways in North Texas, according to report
DALLAS — If you've been stuck in traffic anywhere in the Metroplex, you won't be shocked to learn that several roadways in North Texas are considered the most congested in the state. According to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Mobility Division, four road sections in...
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas
People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
dmagazine.com
Fort Worth Star-Telegram Reporters Began Their Strike Monday. The Company Is Now Listing Their Jobs.
The unionized newsroom at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram began an open-ended strike Monday. By 3 p.m., parent company McClatchy had locked reporters out of their emails and laptops and declared them ineligible for healthcare benefits by taking an “unpaid leave.” The company also began listing those workers’ jobs.
