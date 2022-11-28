ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

The Edge: Kansas State vs. TCU

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Kansas State has secured its spot in the Big 12 title game against TCU. The Wildcats and Horned Frogs will battle at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. Following a 38-28 loss to TCU earlier in the season, K-State will look to get revenge on the Horned Frogs and potentially keep them out of the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU, Texas Tech Wins Even Up Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

TCU and Texas Tech each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Wednesday, evening up the series of games between the two conferences. The Battle pits each of the Big 12’s teams against each of the BIG EAST’s teams at campus sites. TCU defeated Providence,...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road

Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Southlake Style

Texas Gun Experience

Incredibly helpful and friendly staff. For our annual guy’s day out, I wanted to do something different. Texas Gun Experience is the only facility I know of, in the DFW area, that has full auto rentals with or without suppressors. They could not have been more helpful or accommodating. The range safety officers were a perfect combination of instructional and funny while continuing to take safety seriously. There are many great ranges in DFW, but if you’re looking for a top-tier experience, this is the place. – Will G.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City

At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas

People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners

A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
ARLINGTON, TX

