AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:30 p.m. EST
Prosecutor: Weinstein a 'degenerate rapist' and 'predator'. LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor says Harvey Weinstein is a “predator” who used his Hollywood power to sexually assault women and avoid the consequences. Deputy District attorney Marlene Martinez told jurors during closing arguments at Weinstein's Los Angeles trial Wednesday that the women who testified went innocently into meetings with the former movie mogul, having no idea he was a “degenerate rapist.” Martinez emphasized the similarity of the stories of all the women who took the stand. The defense is set to make its closing argument Thursday. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts. His lawyers deny that he has engaged in any non-consensual sex.
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit
Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar...
On World AIDS Day, White House Announces Plan to End Epidemic by 2030
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States will renew its focus on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, with new funding and a five-year strategy, the White House said Thursday. The Biden administration announced its ambitious plans on World AIDS Day. Among the plan's components are requesting...
China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments
BEIJING (AP) — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for “inappropriate remarks” on social media about quarantine facilities ahead of a game, China’s professional league announced Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world’s most stringent. Also Friday, more cities eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls, supermarkets and other businesses to reopen following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. Urumqi in the northwest, site of a deadly fire that triggered...
Winnie the Pooh joins Chinese Covid lockdown protests
Years after he became character-non-grata in China, Winnie the Pooh is exacting quiet revenge against the country’s government in the form of Disney souvenirs. In what appears to be a case of incidental resistance, Disney stores in Japan are selling a line of merchandise featuring a frowning Pooh looking at a blank sheet of white paper – a symbol of ongoing protests in China against censorship and Covid-19 restrictions.
Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need
For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.
USA have built a brotherhood capable of beating the Netherlands at the World Cup
The first time I realized that soccer was the world’s game was in 1978. I came home one day from playing soccer and I saw my father standing on the living room table and screaming at the television. He was wearing an orange shirt, drinking a bottle of something and eating what looked like herring in a jar. I realized he was watching the World Cup final, Argentina against his beloved Netherlands (we have Dutch roots). My father wasn’t a big drinker, but he was intoxicated both with what he was drinking and watching. My mother was in the other room shaking her head, as if to say, “I can’t condone this.”
High-profile Australian rape case dropped due to fears over accuser's mental health
Prosecutors in Australia have ended high-profile legal action against a former government staffer accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House, saying a retrial would pose a "significant and unacceptable risk" to the woman's life.
