(KWNO)-Bernice Marie Sonsalla, 105, of Arcadia, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona. Bernice was born on the family farm on December 17, 1916, to Albert and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. Being the oldest of 10 children, Bernice was like a second mother to her siblings. She had a strong work ethic and always stayed active, even swimming at the YMCA in Winona until she was 93. Her faith was strong, and Bernice was very active within the church. She served as the president of the Rosary Society for over 20 years. She was a member of the Nightingale Homemakers and a 4-H leader for 25 years. Bernice had an eye for fashion and owned her own boutique, Bernice’s Style Shop, for 41 years. When Bernice wasn’t serving her community or working, she loved to craft. She was an excellent artist and created many quilts throughout her life.

ARCADIA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO