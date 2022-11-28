Read full article on original website
The Winona Arts Center Presents Johnson Street Underground’s Holiday Concert
(KWNO)-The Winona Arts Center is set to host the Johnson Street Underground’s holiday concert at 7 p.m. on December 9th. Performing in and around Winona, Johnson Street Underground (JSU) is Winona’s TTBB acapella group, covering a multitude of songs and styles, which include the likes of Green Day, Dolly Parton, the Beatles, and Adele. After recently completing their outdoor performance schedule across Winona, they are taking center stage at the Winona Arts Center.
“10 Days of Giving” Special Events Begin Today
(KWNO)-In support of the “10 Days of Giving,” Merchants Bank asks you to join them for these special events:. When: Thursday, December 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join us for a taco salad or a pulled pork sandwich meal. Cash, debit, or credit are accepted. The cost is $8.00.
Winona Arts Center Hosts Chris Peterson Exhibit
(KWNO)-The Winona Arts Center will play host to an exhibit of Chris Petereson’s paintings from December 1, 2022, through January 22, 2023. Peterson has studied many artistic techniques for painting in watercolors, acrylics, and encaustic for the past 15 years and has most recently focused her attention on oils.
Winona State University Hosting “WinterFest”
(KWNO)-Winona State University will once again host WinterFest in the Kryzsko Commons. The free, family-friendly event happening on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 p.m. is open to the public. A variety of entertaining seasonal activities for all ages, including cookie decorating and hot chocolate, card making for senior...
9 Local Shops For Perfect One-Of-A-Kind Gifts In The City Known For The Mayo Clinic
Rochester is best known for its distinguished Mayo Clinic. Thousands of patients and their families travel yearly from around the world for treatment. However, there are many ways to enjoy Minnesota’s third-largest city, just 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities. We recommend walking through downtown’s artistic pedestrian mall,...
Winona Area Non-profit to Receive Free Radio Advertising: Nominations Open
(KWNO)-Leighton Broadcasting has been passionate about its commitment to serving, connecting with, and celebrating its communities since it began in 1975. With more than four decades of commitment as its foundation, Leighton Broadcasting decided to seek a new way to show its passion for the communities its listeners call home. So in 2017, the “Gratitude on Repeat” campaign was born.
Free sand for sidewalks available to Eau Claire residents
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is letting residents know there is sand for sidewalks available. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of Eau Claire residents there is free sand available at the Central Maintenance Facility located at 911 Forest Street.
Sojourner House moves into expanded space
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A shelter for those experiencing homelessness is moving into its expanded space Wednesday. The Sojourner House began moving into the new $2.6 million expansion Wednesday morning. It adds nearly 4,000 square feet of space to the current building, nearly doubling the size. The move was done in part thanks to Dan the Moving Man, which donated to the move.
La Crosse Showcase: J’s Café
On Monday, Nov. 21, Jeanet “J” Hinds and Benjamin “Ben” Gruse, the owners of J’s Café, sat down to discuss their “quirky” café and why students and community members should choose J’s Café as a place to “eat, study, and hangout.”
10 Restaurants in Rochester to Visit That Have The Best Soup
Anyone else starting to feel that chill in the air and thinking it is time for some soup? A bowl of something amazing really is the solution for the days when you need more than a hoodie and gloves to stay warm. If you are looking for a bowl of the best soup in Rochester, Minnesota, just look below for some places that are highly recommended.
JOSHUA PAULSEN, AMBER ROSE, DUTCHIE DAVID PAULSEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Awards to three people. The first is Joshua Paulsen. Joshua struggles daily with certain issues, yet still gets up and goes to work to support us. He fixes our vehicle and the neighbors’ also. He definitely does his share of good deeds and I love him to the moon!
Bernice Marie Sonsalla
(KWNO)-Bernice Marie Sonsalla, 105, of Arcadia, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona. Bernice was born on the family farm on December 17, 1916, to Albert and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. Being the oldest of 10 children, Bernice was like a second mother to her siblings. She had a strong work ethic and always stayed active, even swimming at the YMCA in Winona until she was 93. Her faith was strong, and Bernice was very active within the church. She served as the president of the Rosary Society for over 20 years. She was a member of the Nightingale Homemakers and a 4-H leader for 25 years. Bernice had an eye for fashion and owned her own boutique, Bernice’s Style Shop, for 41 years. When Bernice wasn’t serving her community or working, she loved to craft. She was an excellent artist and created many quilts throughout her life.
Winona State University Announces Fall 2022 Commencement Schedule
(KWNO)-Winona State University is hosting its annual fall commencement ceremonies on Friday, December 9th, on the Winona campus in McCown Gym at Memorial Hall. Ceremony times vary by college, so make sure to mark your calendars for the first ceremony, which will include the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Science and Engineering and will begin at 9 a.m. The College of Education and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will hold a second ceremony, which will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Bruce Allen Fenske
(KWNO)-Bruce Allen Fenske, 73, of Winona, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Tomah VA Medical Center, Tomah, WI. Bruce was born April 8, 1949, in Winona to Alvin and Delores (Lorenz) Fenske. He was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam as a machine gunner, performed aircraft maintenance, and was a helicopter pilot in two campaigns from 1968 to 1970 and 1971 to 1972. His awards included the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and five Overseas Service Bars. He was honorably discharged. Bruce was formerly employed at Peerless Chain and Fusion Coatings and retired from Behrens Manufacturing, all of Winona, MN.
Winona Area Farmers Invited to Join the Free “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” Webinar Series
(KWNO)-Winona area farmers are invited to attend a new webinar series this winter from the comfort and convenience of their own farms. The “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series will be an in-depth discussion on some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers. The free online program will provide the latest research-based information to help farmers optimize their crop management strategies for the coming year.
La Crosse Police welcome ‘Cheddar’ as their new K-9 therapy dog
Cheddar will be LCPD's very first K-9 Therapy Dog. Cheddar will be with SRO Ryan Ledvina on daily assignment within schools.
Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
LISTEN: La Crosse Schools superintendent Engel on referendum aftermath, school funding, snow days
La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, for La Crosse Talk PM, discussing Tuesday everything from snow days to where they go now that the $194.7 million referendum question didn’t pass. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or...
Joseph “Joe” F. Obieglo
(KWNO)-Joseph “Joe” F. Obieglo, 96, formerly of Arcadia, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a rosary recited beginning at 10:45 a.m., led by Father Kyle Laylan. A prayer service and military honors presented by the Tickfer-Erickson American Legion Post #17 will follow the rosary. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery at a later date.
La Crosse woman facing bomb scare charge
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse woman is facing a charge of bomb scare. A criminal complaint shows 57-year-old Lonie Evans of La Crosse is facing a charge of bomb scare. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2022 around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Gundersen...
