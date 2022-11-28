Read full article on original website
Related
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
Pac-12 champion Utah faces Penn State in 109th Rose Bowl
No. 7 Utah (10-3, Pac-12) vs No. 9 Penn State (10-2, Big Ten), Jan. 2, 5 p.m. ET. Utah: QB Cam Rising, 2,939 yards passing, 409 yards rushing, 31 touchdowns (25 passing, 6 rushing), 7 interceptions. Penn State: QB Sean Clifford, 2,543 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 7 interceptions. NOTABLE. Utah:...
Shelley scores 29, Nebraska surprises No. 20 Maryland 90-67
COLLEGE PARK. Md. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers, Nebraska dominated the second half, and the Cornhuskers defeated No. 20 Maryland 90-67 on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Allison Weidner had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Nebraska (6-3). Isabelle Bourne...
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz evaluated for head injury sustained in Texans game
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is being evaluated for a head injury sustained in Houston against the Texans.
Minnesota high school wins state football title with unbelievable Hail Mary and lateral for touchdown
A Minnesota high school state football championship ended with a dramatic final play for the win at U.S. Bank Staidum in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Miami routs Louisville, Cardinals fall to 0-8
Jordan Miller scored 14 points, and Norchad Omier added 12 as visiting Miami defeated winless Louisville 80-53 in Sunday afternoon’s
How a 12-team College Football Playoff would look this year
The College Football Playoff officially revealed its four-team field on Sunday afternoon, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes all earning the right to play for a national title. But starting in the 2024 season, it will no longer be a four-team field as the playoff is expanding to Read more... The post How a 12-team College Football Playoff would look this year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College football bowl games 2022: Dates, times, matchups
The College Football Playoff will begin on Dec. 31 with the championship in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Here is the complete bowl schedule.
Kentucky basketball holds off Michigan in London for first signature win: 3 takeaways
Kentucky basketball needed this in the worst way. UK owned a 5-2 mark on the season entering Sunday's game against Michigan in London, England. But the second number meant more than the first. That's because the two losses came against the only two name-brand opponents Kentucky had faced: Michigan State (in Indianapolis) and Gonzaga (in Spokane, Washington). ...
