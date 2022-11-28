ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Wildcats Today

Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed

The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season.  The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

How a 12-team College Football Playoff would look this year

The College Football Playoff officially revealed its four-team field on Sunday afternoon, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes all earning the right to play for a national title. But starting in the 2024 season, it will no longer be a four-team field as the playoff is expanding to Read more... The post How a 12-team College Football Playoff would look this year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Courier Journal

Kentucky basketball holds off Michigan in London for first signature win: 3 takeaways

Kentucky basketball needed this in the worst way. UK owned a 5-2 mark on the season entering Sunday's game against Michigan in London, England. But the second number meant more than the first. That's because the two losses came against the only two name-brand opponents Kentucky had faced: Michigan State (in Indianapolis) and Gonzaga (in Spokane, Washington). ...
LEXINGTON, KY

