LeBron James was excited for Bronny James' debut as high school senior

As LeBron James heads closer to the tail end of his NBA career, his son Bronny James is getting closer to perhaps playing Division I basketball for some prominent or near-prominent university.

But before that, he will play his senior year of high school ball at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley.

Over the weekend, the younger James played in his first game of the season against Rancho Christian, and he played rather well, scoring 13 points and dishing off four assists.

Sierra Canyon lost in overtime, 63-60, but it was still a solid performance from the 18-year-old, and his father was pretty excited.

Although the younger James has reportedly already gotten multiple offers from various colleges, scouts believe it will take him a while to become ready for the NBA. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, he’s a solid athletic prospect, but nowhere near the freak of nature that his father has always been.

The earliest the younger James will be eligible to enter the NBA is the 2024-25 season. The elder James has let it be known that he intends to play on the same pro team as his son.