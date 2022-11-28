Backpacker Radio #177 | Elise “SOS” Ott and Josh “Kid” Gribble on Their CDT Thru-Hike and Terminus Engagement

The first “30” days home has been a trip in itself. August 26th is the day that I arrived home, home sweet home. Random thoughts constantly popped into my head, some about the trek and others about being home. Physically I felt as though I was still hiking but my brain was trying to acclimate to “life.” I was trying to switch from “trail” life; rationing food, finding river water to drink, and hiking 20 to 25 miles a day. I thought compared to what I had gone through that the transition was going to be a breeze. After all, being home meant ample food, a hot shower, clean clothes, and the comfort of knowing where I was going to sleep.

