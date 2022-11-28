ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

9to5Mac

Apple Pay likely launching in South Korea this week

Apple Pay is now available in dozens of countries, and Apple has been working to expand that list every year. Now it seems that Apple’s digital payments platform is about to launch in South Korea as a local bank is announcing that its customers will be able to use Apple Pay starting November 30.
Agriculture Online

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
New York Post

China used Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal for propaganda: Pentagon

WASHINGTON – China capitalized on President Biden’s mishandled US troop pullout from Afghanistan last year, using the ensuing chaos in propaganda meant to erode international support for America, according to the Defense Department’s latest China Military Power report released Tuesday. “In 2021, the PRC employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US andpartner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the Pentagon said in the report, using the official acronym for the People’s Republic of China. While the US rescued nearly 130,000 Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul during the month-long flight from Kabul, thousands more were left...
WASHINGTON STATE
9to5Mac

Bloomberg: Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will run on ‘xrOS’ platform

Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality handset project as soon as spring. Now Bloomberg is reporting that Apple has settled on a name for the operating system that will power the product: xrOS. “Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to ‘xrOS’ from rrealityOS,’...

