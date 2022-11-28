WASHINGTON – China capitalized on President Biden’s mishandled US troop pullout from Afghanistan last year, using the ensuing chaos in propaganda meant to erode international support for America, according to the Defense Department’s latest China Military Power report released Tuesday. “In 2021, the PRC employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US andpartner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the Pentagon said in the report, using the official acronym for the People’s Republic of China. While the US rescued nearly 130,000 Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul during the month-long flight from Kabul, thousands more were left...

