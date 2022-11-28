Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple will use US chips from TSMC’s Arizona plant; Tim Cook attending event
Apple will definitely use US chips made in TSMC’s Arizona plant, according to a new report today, which says that around a third of chips made there will be for the iPhone maker. Additionally, the plant’s capabilities will be boosted to 4nm chips, rather than the 5nm plans originally announced.
9to5Mac
Elon thanks Tim Cook for tour of ‘Apple’s beautiful HQ’ as Twitter Blue on pause to avoid 30% App Store fee
Following Elon Musk calling out Apple and Tim Cook over a drop in advertising spend on Twitter, its 30% App Store fee, and more, there’s been a shift. This afternoon, Musk tweeted a thank you to the Apple CEO for a tour of the company’s “beautiful HQ.”
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro demand to ‘disappear’ as Apple misses shipment goal by 20 million units
The supply and production issues plaguing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are no secret at this point. A new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today offers additional details on the impact of these shortages, saying that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments for the holiday quarter will be 15-20 million units lower than expected…
9to5Mac
Apple Pay likely launching in South Korea this week
Apple Pay is now available in dozens of countries, and Apple has been working to expand that list every year. Now it seems that Apple’s digital payments platform is about to launch in South Korea as a local bank is announcing that its customers will be able to use Apple Pay starting November 30.
9to5Mac
Butterfly keyboard lawsuit resolved after judge approves payout of $50-$395 to MacBook owners
The butterfly keyboard lawsuit has been resolved after a judge approved Apple’s proposed payouts to owners of MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models with the faulty keyboard design. Owners whose machines required repair are set to receive compensation that ranges from $50 to $395, depending on the extent...
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter should be held to certain standards for content
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules.
Yellen says she 'certainly' plans to remain as Treasury secretary
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said she "certainly" planned to remain on in her job. Yellen told an event hosted by the New York Times Dealbook she had no plans to leave Treasury.
Biden accuses US of getting ‘lazy’ in sending manufacturing jobs to China
President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed corporate greed and laziness for American jobs being shipped overseas to places like China over the last several decades.
Elon Musk just accused the Fed of ‘massively amplifying’ the risk of a severe recession
The Tesla and Twitter CEO has suffered major stock dips this year, but there’s little chance of a Fed pivot.
Agriculture Online
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
China used Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal for propaganda: Pentagon
WASHINGTON – China capitalized on President Biden’s mishandled US troop pullout from Afghanistan last year, using the ensuing chaos in propaganda meant to erode international support for America, according to the Defense Department’s latest China Military Power report released Tuesday. “In 2021, the PRC employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US andpartner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the Pentagon said in the report, using the official acronym for the People’s Republic of China. While the US rescued nearly 130,000 Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul during the month-long flight from Kabul, thousands more were left...
9to5Mac
Bloomberg: Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will run on ‘xrOS’ platform
Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality handset project as soon as spring. Now Bloomberg is reporting that Apple has settled on a name for the operating system that will power the product: xrOS. “Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to ‘xrOS’ from rrealityOS,’...
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
9to5Mac
iPhone City lockdown ended, as Foxconn plant troubles estimated to cost Apple $1B/week
The iPhone City lockdown has ended, allowing free movement of residents and workers in Zhengzhou, China. The move will help relieve pressures at the Foxconn plant after a massive production disruption that is estimated to have cost Apple around a billion dollars a week in lost iPhone sales. The ending...
