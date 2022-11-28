Cowboys Locked in NFC East Dogfight

Two years after the entire division had a losing record, all four teams currently hold playoff positions.

The road to the playoffs for the Dallas Cowboys hasn’t been a concern for several weeks now. Throw in the 28-20 win over the NFC East rival New York Giants and the Cowboys are sitting pretty at 8-3.

But so is the rest of the division.

As it stands, the entire NFC East would be in the postseason if it started today. The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are not only leading the division, but the entire NFC, and appear to be the betting favorite to claim the conference’s No. 1 seed.

The Giants (7-4) and surging Washington Commanders (7-5) are the current Wild Card teams, along with the Cowboys. Remember, this was a division that Washington won at 7-9 just two years ago.

Dallas still hopes to win the East. The Eagles come to AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve in a showdown that may decide the fate of the division.

But three games through the AFC South are on the slate before then, starting with the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) on Sunday Night Football. The Houston Texans (1-9-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) follow, giving the Cowboys an excellent chance to build on their record and keep the pressure on Philadelphia.

But should the Cowboys slip up in games that they will be favored in, the rest of the NFC East is ready to pounce and move up the standings. The Cowboys also have a trip to Washington left on the schedule on Jan. 8.

“Things can flip pretty quickly,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “There’s a lot of football to be played. The nice part about where we are is you know we control our own destiny.”

