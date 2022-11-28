Baylor Volleyball Garners No. 4 Seed in Louisville NCAA Tournament Region

Baylor Bears selected 15th overall in 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament, earn seventh-straight appearance in big dance

Welcome back to the big dance, Baylor.

The Baylor Bears garnered their seventh-straight appearance in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament when the team was selected 15th overall with a No. 4 seed in the Louisville region, announced Sunday night on ESPNU.

This also marks the programs 11th overall bid to the NCAA Tournament.

While under the helm of head coach Ryan McGuyre, Baylor is 10-6 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears advanced to the National Semifinal in 2019 and the Regional Semifinal in 2020 and 2021.

No. 4 seed Baylor (23-6) will host Stephen F. Austin, Colorado and No. 5 seed Rice for the First and Second Round matches at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Matches begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time with a battle between Colorado and Rice, followed by Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of Thursday’s matches will advance to the Second Round, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

The other four teams in the Bears’ section of the bracket are No. 8 seed Purdue, Tennessee, Sanford and No. 1 seed Louisville.

Winners of both the Waco and Louisville rounds will move on to the Regionals.

