Gainesville, FL — With inflation hitting almost everything in our day to day, AAA says consumers could finally see some relief in gas prices. "Oh, we definitely felt a relief," general manager at Gainesville's Two Men and a Truck Anyse Medwedeff said being in the transportation industry, fuel prices play a big role in their operations. "Fuel prices are something that we look at and we monitor every single day when those trucks are on the road, they're using fuel."

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO