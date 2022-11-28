Read full article on original website
Gainesville police find car involved in fatal hit and run with cyclist
Gainesville — Gainesville Police say they found the car involved earlier this week in a fatal hit and run. Police say the car was involved in hitting and killing a cyclist Monday morning. Police say with the help of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office they found the car Wednesday...
Mayor Poe reacts to fatal hit-and-run crash, GPD identifies kind of car involved
Gainesville Police identified the model of the car as a new silver 2016-2022 Volvo XC90. GPD said the driver hit and killed a cyclist and then drove away from the scene. "It's always so heartbreaking and tragic when we hear about another death on any road here in the city," Mayor Lauren Poe said.
Interlachen drug dealer arrested after drug investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) drug and vice unit detectives arrested a west Putnam drug dealer. PCSO detectives, along with patrol deputies and the K9 Unit, confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, prescription narcotics and a firearm from Raymond Claudio of Interlachen. Claudio is currently...
Trenton man pleads guilty to molesting four-year-old child
A Trenton will serve 20-years in prison for molesting a child, the Levy County Sheriff's Office announced. Detectives arrested James Sapp over the summer. when he was accused of molesting a four-year-old and recording it. Sapp accepted a plea to spend 20-years in prison and register as a sex offender...
Gainesville man sentenced to 27.25 years in prison
A Gainesville man was sentenced to a little over 27 years in federal prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Gainesville- Alachua County Drug Task Force detectives ran a surveillance operation in a neighborhood in Gainesville after receiving complaints about drug activity. Information was given specifically about Lorenzo Joshua Johnson, Jr., 41, of Gainesville, Florida, stating that he was one of the main drug dealers in the area.
Gas prices fall, providing relief to local moving company
Gainesville, FL — With inflation hitting almost everything in our day to day, AAA says consumers could finally see some relief in gas prices. "Oh, we definitely felt a relief," general manager at Gainesville's Two Men and a Truck Anyse Medwedeff said being in the transportation industry, fuel prices play a big role in their operations. "Fuel prices are something that we look at and we monitor every single day when those trucks are on the road, they're using fuel."
Hawthorne finance clerk submits resignation
Louie Pronstroller said she submitted her resignation on Wednesday following a workplace dispute that happened on November 2nd. "There were two incidents in particular that happened in the office where I was verbally assaulted by two of my coworkers," Pronstroller said. She claims she felt bullied when the city clerk...
39 students from Alachua County selected as All State Musicians
According to Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS), The Florida Music Education Association (FMEA) selected 39 students from Alachua County as All State Musicians. Students will participate in different ensembles at the FMEA conference held in Tampa on January 11th-14th. At the conference students will get to be alongside other talented musicians in the state and experience workshops and performances led by expert conductors.
Gainesville Commissioner Reina Saco takes leave of absence
At today's City Commission Meeting, Mayor Lauren Poe announced that Commissioner Reina Saco, who is the sitting pro tem, would be taking a leave of absence until January 5th. Poe added that with important upcoming meetings, they should take the action of appointing a new temporary pro tem. Mayor-elect Harvey...
UF Running Club runs to greatness in their competition
In 2011, a Running Club was formed at the University of Florida. The goal of it varies but one thing remains the same and that's running. The Florida Running Club is open to all UF students looking to have fun and meet new faces but the big thing is that they compete against other running clubs.
A woman calls for "equality" statewide as the Respect for Marriage Act heads to U.S. House
This week, the United States Senate passed a bill to protect same sex and interracial marriage. One Gainesville resident says this bill is only the beginning. The bill called the Respect for Marriage Act does not require all states to allow same-sex and interracial marriage. It requires the federal government and states to recognize those marriages conducted in places where it it is legal.
Gainesville girls weightlifting their energy higher than ever
The Gainesville high school girls' weightlifting team has made strides in their season but one thing that stands out to everyone is their energy. No matter how big the challenge is once a member steps up they're with them 100% of the way. Head coach Stephen Bauer has been the...
Rincón Latino Market opens in Gainesville
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents will now have the opportunity to enjoy more Latin American flavors with the opening of a new Latin Market in the community. Rincón Latino Market is located on 4000 W. Newberry Road, Suite K. The store held its opening on Friday, Nov. 25.
Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller named Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist
The College Sports Communicators, The Associated Press, and the Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Florida redshirt senior linebacker Ventrell Miller was named a semifinalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award. He is one of 15 semifinalists for the award and was named to the watch list in October. The award...
