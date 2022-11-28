Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
750 NPs on their working relationship with physicians: 4 insights
A majority of nurse practitioners have a positive working relationship with physicians, although most also said they'd like to see their scope of practice increased, a Nov. 30 Medscape report found. For the report, Medscape surveyed 750 professionally active nurse practitioners in the U.S. between June 6 and Aug. 9.
All for one and one for all: Creating culture alignment after a merger
At a time when many healthcare organizations are in flux, physicians are becoming rapidly and increasingly employed by corporate entities. Mergers and acquisitions have become commonplace; leadership needs a clear guide to welcome and help physicians transition. It's important to remember that employment does not equal alignment. Having a strategy to help new team members acclimate to your company's culture will make the transition smoother and the new entity stronger. The best model is situation and culture-dependent, but there are common aspects that all alignment plans should include:
Viewpoint: 3 reasons digital health is not recession-proof
In a Dec. 1 opinion piece for Fast Company, Jordan Teicher, former director of communications at digital health company Cedar, argued there are three main reasons medtech is not a recession-proof business. The three reasons:. Too many digital health startups lack focus: According to Mr. Teicher, many digital health startups...
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
Labor shortages and expenses remain 'formidable challenge' well into 2023, Fitch says
The problem of higher labor costs will continue to be a "formidable challenge" for nonprofit hospital systems well into 2023 and even beyond, Fitch Ratings said in a report released Dec. 1. That is even if general inflationary pressures cool, Fitch added. About 75 percent of a provider's expenses remain...
Seniors Want Access to Digital Health Tools—Here's How to Deliver Them
In the age of value-based care, technology can be leveraged to enhance patient care quality. When it comes to digital health tools and resources, however, there is one patient group that is often overlooked—older patients. While digital health tools have been shown to help improve access and engagement, biases are leaving these resources out of the hands of older patients.
A look at 5 women who made Forbes '30 Under 30' in healthcare list
Ten women under 30 years old in healthcare made the annual Forbes "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals focused on "saving lives and creating a more equitable future." Here's a look at five of them. 1. Dr. Dina Radenkovic. Dr. Radenkovic co-founded startup Gameto, a company focused on technology...
Creatorworld Debates Future of Twitter Under Elon Musk
While video-based platforms like TikTok and YouTube hogged most of the attention and optimism at influencer convention CreatorWorld, industry insiders had wildly differing views instead on the future of Twitter, the embattled social news service. Alex Dwek of Nas Company is betting on the outsized personality of Twitter boss Elon Musk, and the nature of the digital public square, to pull the company through. “I’m so bullish on Twitter. Twitter still has, I think, some form of monopoly on real time news and insights. And I think as long as Elon Musk can keep that core and build out, it has a...
Amazon's access to patient data raises privacy concerns
Amazon is increasing its healthcare presence with its planned acquisition of One Medical and its new telehealth platform Amazon Clinic, but privacy experts are concerned about how the tech giant is going to handle protecting consumers' health data, Wired reported Dec. 1. The launch of Amazon Clinic comes after the...
What 100+ healthcare executives told Becker's about leadership + strategy
They may oversee teams of varying sizes and scopes, and serve patients in different markets, but one thing more than 100 healthcare executives shared in 2022 was taking the time to share their thoughts on leadership and healthcare strategy with Becker's Hospital Review. Below, find a sampling of executive interviews,...
California hospital losing staff 'left and right' to competitors that can pay more, COO says
Like most hospitals and health systems, staffing is the number one priority for Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, a 3,500-employee organization that faces stiff competition in the labor market from big-box stores that can afford to pay staff more. Andrew Goldfrach, COO of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, joined the...
