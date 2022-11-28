ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

2023 NFL Draft: Week 13 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9cAt_0jPtXoe100

The college football regular season is in the books, but this is just the beginning of the insanity that is bowl season. For our final stock report let's see who our top performers were and who let us down.

The college football regular season is officially in the books, yet you could say the insanity is just beginning. We have reached the point of the season where your destiny is out of your hands as the committees are coming together and figuring out what teams will be playing each other in bowl games and who will win the awards.

The last week of regular season football did not let us down either and was the definition of “Rivalry Week.” It was also a microcosm for the entire season because it was wild. Friday gifted us with four super competitive games that came down to the wire. Two of these contests were prove-it games, and it is safe to say those teams proved precisely who they are. We saw Tulane take down defending conference champion Cincinnati and Florida State held on to an extremely hard-fought battle with their cross-state rival Florida Gators.

What about the “Top Four”? That must be cleared up now, right? Not at all. With the results we saw, the committee will have a lot to talk about. Has TCU done enough to be a safe pick for the playoffs, and which one-loss team has the advantage, USC or Ohio State?

With all that being said, how did our stocks shape up? This will be the final stock report of the season, so we will take a broader look at things and see who our top performers were and who let us down a little. Though the regular season and stock reports are ending, don’t fret because, as the Carpenters would say, “We’ve only just begun.”

Top Performers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HurxF_0jPtXoe100

Premier Running Backs:

As stated several times in past stock reports, this was undoubtedly the year of the running back. There were so many top-tier players that it was impossible to mention all of them.

We had Heisman-caliber players like Blake Corum , who ran Michigan to their second consecutive undefeated season. If it weren't for keeping him out of the Ohio State game, he probably would have been the favorite to win the Heisman.

Then you have other elite prospects like Bijan Robinson and Deuce Vaughn ; both players have mind-boggling skill sets. Robinson's mix of power and speed is extremely rare, which is why despite an up-and-down season, he is still the top prospect. Vaughn is an anomaly of an athlete; he is a small player but possesses an unreal burst and acceleration that allows him to pull away from any defense. Don't be fooled by his size, though, because he will show you his power and put you on your back.

This doesn't even include players like Mohamed Ibrahim , whose talent has been overlooked because his team didn't have a great season.

Two Tight Ends:

This isn’t the second day of Christmas; it’s just two of the top pure tight-end prospects we have seen in a long time. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid are two of the best all-around tight-end prospects that there can be. These prospects are not only great route runners and receivers but also outstanding blockers.

Since his freshman season Meyer has had us drooling at his abilities as a pass catcher, but what goes unspoken much of the time is just how important he is to the Irish run game. His ability as a blocker was a major key to Notre Dame’s success during his career, then you add his receiving skill, and it’s easy to see why he got the nickname “Baby Gronk.”

On the other hand, Kincaid took some time to develop, but he has a very comparable skill set to Mayer and took advantage of his final season and made it his arrival on to the scene. After transferring from the University of San Diego, Kincaid has flourished as a top tight-end prospect who can do anything asked of him, single-handedly winning games for the Utes. Turn on the USC tape to see Kincaid dominate the Trojans and keep them from an undefeated season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpkoY_0jPtXoe100

Tulane Linebacker Authority:

Suppose you have followed along with this series of articles. In that case, you already know my feelings about Tulane middle linebacker Dorian Williams , one of the most underrated college football players. I would be remiss, however, to ignore the other Tulane middle linebacker Nick Anderson, who is also a force opponents have to deal with.

Williams and Anderson accumulated 100 tackles, giving Tulane one of the top run defenses. Both players are stout at the point of attack and have sideline-to-sideline athleticism.

Anderson is a similar prospect as Kansas City Chief Nick Bolton was coming out of college. Like Bolton, Anderson will make an impact for whatever team drafts him, though he will need to prove himself in coverage.

Williams's ability to do a little bit of everything makes him a higher-rated prospect. He is a tackle machine and is still reliable in coverage, and he can even be an effective pass rusher. It is not a stretch to view Williams as a poor man's Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

Underperformers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRpLm_0jPtXoe100

Hot Starters:

When it came to the beginning of the season, no teams caught our attention like Syracuse and Kansas. Syracuse jumped out to a 6-0 start, while Kansas started 5-0. Unfortunately, both teams only got one more win for the rest of the year.

Syracuse was highly disappointing down the stretch because they looked unshakeable at the beginning of the year, winning multiple close games. We even talked about some of their players being top prospects at their respective positions. However, since giving away a fourth-quarter lead to Clemson, things haven’t been the same. They ended up losing five straight and got steamrolled in these games too.

Though Kansas didn’t at all finish the season they would have wanted, there is a little silver lining for them; nothing was expected of them. Kansas has been irrelevant in the college football landscape for a few years now, so it was a huge deal that they won their first five games. They did run out of juice, though and reverted to their old ways the second half of the year. In all the losses, Kansas played sloppy, undisciplined football and gave up a minimum of 35 points each game.

However, this season is something to build on for Kansas because it shows major progress. On the other hand, Syracuse has to figure some things out, they showed so much potential in the beginning, and it truly seems they are a couple more good recruits away from having a contender. They can not let one bad moment ruin the season and need to become mentally stronger to continue building up the program; some team bonding and soul searching would help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iarsm_0jPtXoe100

QB DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson:

There may not have been a player with more pressure on him to start the season than Uiagalelei . After a disastrous 2021 season, it wasn't guaranteed that he would be the starter when this year began. He got the chance, though, and came out the gates hot.

We saw a confident and consistent quarterback in the first half of the season. He was accurate and spread the ball around, making decisive decisions. That all changed when his team started playing more familiar opponents.

When up against teams he had played before, we saw the 2021 version of him. He started holding the ball way too long and committing ugly turnovers, and he was even benched in multiple games. This is a player with all the physical attributes you want in your starting quarterback, but he hasn't quite put it all together yet.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna, Jon Kitna's Son, Arrested

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna -- the son of ex-NFL star Jon Kitna -- was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. The 19-year-old was just booked into jail minutes ago -- at around 3:20 p.m. ET. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available. Jalen...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff

The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tuesday Roster Cut

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released a player that will be a popular priority on waivers. The team reportedly released defensive lineman Tarell Basham. The former third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts was in a crowded defensive end room and just couldn't keep his place. Now he'll be available...
The Spun

Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year

The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark

Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
WolverineDigest

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy