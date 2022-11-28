Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers' Week 12 win over Broncos

In what was arguably their most complete victory of the season, the Carolina Panthers thoroughly dominated the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday. But how thorough was it?

Let’s see what Pro Football Focus has to say about Week 12’s individual performances in the 23-10 win.

Best of the offense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

1. TE Ian Thomas: 76.8

2. WR DJ Moore: 75.8

3. RB D’Onta Foreman: 75.3

4. TE Stephen Sullivan: 74.1

5. RT Taylor Moton: 73.4

In Moore’s fifth top-five finish of the season, he reeled in a game-high 103 yards and a touchdown off four grabs. Three of those catches, 77 of those yards and the score were charged to Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Worst of the offense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

22. WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: 58.7

23. OL Cade Mays: 58.2

24. C Bradley Bozeman: 57.4

25. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 53.3

26. LG Brady Christensen: 46.3

Despite his team-high pass-blocking grade of 86.3, Christensen’s pair of penalties helped drag him down to the bottom. He also registered a lowly 43.1 grade in run blocking.

Best of the defense

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

1. DE Brian Burns: 89.7

2. LB Frankie Luvu: 74.8

3. DE Marquis Haynes Sr.: 73.7

4. S Xavier Woods: 73.2

5. S Sam Franklin: 71.8

Burns comes in at No. 1 for the first time all season. And he earned it—registering 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and eight total pressures.

Worst of the defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

15. CB T.J. Carrie: 47.9

16. DE Yetur Gross-Matos: 47.6

17. LB Brandon Smith: 43.5

18. DT Bravvion Roy: 42.9

19. LB Kobe Jones: 28.4

Gross-Matos tallied six pressures himself. But the usually stout run defender recorded a 54.8 grade against Denver’s ground game.