ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Things to do around San Antonio this December

Happy holidays everyone — Santa Claus is coming to town and there are lots of things to do around our beloved city. San Antonio and the surrounding areas are known for having great holiday light displays and fun family-friendly activities. If you’re looking to add a new holiday tradition...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy