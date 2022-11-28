Read full article on original website
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio new LadyBird Beer Garden opens this Friday
Come take a beer (or an Instagram pic) or two.
USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans
SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families By giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. 15 of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
Here's Texas' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider compiled a list of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state.
Mayde Gomez, Alicia Barrera say goodbye to San Antonio TV news
Both showed much love to the 210.
Things to do around San Antonio this December
Happy holidays everyone — Santa Claus is coming to town and there are lots of things to do around our beloved city. San Antonio and the surrounding areas are known for having great holiday light displays and fun family-friendly activities. If you’re looking to add a new holiday tradition...
Popular Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Opening First San Antonio Location
The coffee shop is making moves to open its first San Antonio location.
Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 in San Antonio, TX Feb 17th, 2023 – presale password
The newewst Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 presale password has just been added! For a little while you can order your performance tickets ahead of the public 🙂. You may never have another chance like this to watch Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023’s event in San Antonio so make sure that you use this presale code !!
SAPD needs your help finding missing teenaged girl
SAN ANTONIO — San antonio police need your help finding a missing teen. Police say Ava Lucille Villareal was last seen in the 5000 block of Encanta Rd near Wurzbach Parkway on the northeast side of town. She has wavy, shoulder length brown hair dyed a copper color and...
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legendz win Video of the Year at 42nd TMAs with Jesse Borrego-directed ‘Amor Del Otro Lado’
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legendz, iconic actor-director Jesse Borrego, and cinematographer Aaron Lopez were awarded Video of the Year at the 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards for their music video “Amor del Otro Lado” in San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 26. The...
Watch: Massive fire at Texas truck stop incinerates Denny's diner
San Antonio firefighters battled a roaring, two-alarm fire early Thursday morning.
'I don’t want to be treated differently' | San Antonio family shares journey of battling epilepsy
SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing quite like Friday nights in the great state of Texas. We see Texas high school football coaches roaming the sidelines working to lead their teams to victory. But, sometimes, we get an opportunity to see their lives beyond the football sidelines. This is...
San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out...
Jersey Mike's Subs plans new $200K Kerrville restaurant in 2023
It will be the company's first location in this Hill Country town.
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
Filipino restaurant serving extravagant desserts, pork and lumpia | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — A store that’s been open for more than two decades has only grown, literally. They revamped the inside, but the food has remained authentic throughout all these years. It's called Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery located on 5700 Wurzbach Road. "I just love what...
Police searching for group of people who allegedly targeted an elderly shopper at an H-E-B
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help finding a group of people who targeted an elderly woman while she was shopping, and threatened to hurt her if she didn;t withdraw money from her bank and give it to them. It happened on November 21 around 2 p.m....
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
