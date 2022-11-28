Technically now in the “slow” season, Tyler Newman, zoning administrator, gave his report from code enforcement at the Nov. 15 Seabrook Island Town Council meeting. Newman reported that from Oct. 25 to Nov. 14, there were 31 occurrences of a stop work order issued due to a company working on the island without a Town business license. Newman also said that during that same time period, there were 11 instances of a stop work order for working without a Town zoning permit, and that there were five occurrences of cars parked on the grass or in landscaping at a short-term rental property. He said that the contacts for these properties were notified and the issues were resolved. Newman said that there were zero occurrences on the beach during this time period, but that there were a total of 117 warnings given for not having a valid 2022 business license decal on a vehicle conducting work on the island. Newman went on to explain that most issues with business license decals come from companies that get a business license, but just get the singular decal for their car. “They don’t think about the 20 guys that work for them. We have consistently had people coming in and asking for about 20 decals because they didn’t realize they needed one for every car under their umbrella.” The charge is $1 per additional decals. As for working without a business license, Newman’s prediction is that most of those are issued to miscellaneous workers, like cleaners for example, who just didn’t know they needed one. He said that sometimes subcontractors will not have a business license either because they didn’t realize they need one since they don’t need to get a permit from the Town.

SEABROOK ISLAND, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO