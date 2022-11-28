Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in CharlestonRene CizioCharleston, SC
Just Bee Hosts Inaugural Lights and Love Autism WalkPJ@SCDDSNMount Pleasant, SC
Related
thedanielislandnews.com
Skate the Stadium
Credit One Stadium to transform into public ice skating rink throughout December. It’s no secret that Christmas in the South doesn’t typically offer the glorious winter wonderland our northern counterparts enjoy. But grab your scarves and mittens because that is about to change, at least on Daniel Island.
‘Breathtaking’: Brookgreen Gardens aglow with Nights of a Thousand Candles
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens is gorgeous at any time of day, but at this time of year at night, the gardens are literally sparkling. Nights of a Thousand Candles is one of the most beloved-holiday events in the southeastern United States. Hundreds of thousands of lightbulbs create a glittering scene across the […]
This Is South Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in South Carolina.
This Is The Best Pie In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in South Carolina.
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
crbjbizwire.com
Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage
Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
counton2.com
Breeze extends sale on $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s Cyber Monday sale. The deal was originally supposed to end Monday at 11:59 p.m., but has been extended until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the...
Here's Where to Follow the 'Southern Hospitality' Cast on Instagram
In the same vein of Bravo’s L.A.-based Vanderpump Rules comes a restaurateur reality show on the opposite end of the country. Southern Hospitality takes place in Charleston, S.C., and follows the lives of eatery tycoon and Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte and her staff of the Republic. Article continues...
City of Charleston offering 2 free hours of parking during holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston and the County of Charleston are helping residents offset the cost of holiday shopping by offering some free parking. Those interested in attending holiday events or going shopping in the downtown area can get two free hours of parking using a special voucher. The voucher is only valid […]
counton2.com
450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County
Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
Three new restaurants serving Summerville customers in the former Sticky Fingers building
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Sticky Fingers restaurant is finding new life in Summerville. The building on Main Street now offers three different new restaurants in one location. You’ll find Azul Mexican restaurant at the front of the building, Kairos Mediterranean is located at the back, and right between you’ll find a new local […]
counton2.com
Media briefing on Johns Island fire
College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
counton2.com
Over $30K in items stolen from Charleston hotel rooms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel. According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street. Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the...
country1037fm.com
Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina
When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
The Island Connection
Seabrook Island Inundated With Business License Infractions
Technically now in the “slow” season, Tyler Newman, zoning administrator, gave his report from code enforcement at the Nov. 15 Seabrook Island Town Council meeting. Newman reported that from Oct. 25 to Nov. 14, there were 31 occurrences of a stop work order issued due to a company working on the island without a Town business license. Newman also said that during that same time period, there were 11 instances of a stop work order for working without a Town zoning permit, and that there were five occurrences of cars parked on the grass or in landscaping at a short-term rental property. He said that the contacts for these properties were notified and the issues were resolved. Newman said that there were zero occurrences on the beach during this time period, but that there were a total of 117 warnings given for not having a valid 2022 business license decal on a vehicle conducting work on the island. Newman went on to explain that most issues with business license decals come from companies that get a business license, but just get the singular decal for their car. “They don’t think about the 20 guys that work for them. We have consistently had people coming in and asking for about 20 decals because they didn’t realize they needed one for every car under their umbrella.” The charge is $1 per additional decals. As for working without a business license, Newman’s prediction is that most of those are issued to miscellaneous workers, like cleaners for example, who just didn’t know they needed one. He said that sometimes subcontractors will not have a business license either because they didn’t realize they need one since they don’t need to get a permit from the Town.
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
Berkeley County’s first all-inclusive Central Creek Park nears completion
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will soon open its first all-inclusive park in Goose Creek next month. City of Goose Creek officials will have a grand opening celebration on December 16 and December 17 for the new 13-acre Central Creek Park. The expansive park features the following: 26,145 square-foot all-abilities playground Activity area […]
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
live5news.com
Short Cold Snap On The Way!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have a short cold snap on the way. The cold front will push offshore this evening and much cooler weather will move in tonight. We’ll wake up to a clear sky on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for most! We expect sunny skies on Thursday but a cool day throughout with highs only in the upper 50s. A warm-up begins after one more chilly morning on Friday, highs will reach the mid 60s Friday afternoon and mid 70s by Saturday. A weak front may lower the temperatures back into the 60s on Sunday with a small chance of a rain.
live5news.com
Charleston may require elevated foundations of new single-family homes above ground
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal from the city of Charleston could change the way new homes are built within the city, as officials say they want to elevate homes to make them more resilient. City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family homes...
Comments / 0