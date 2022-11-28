Senior wished for 105 cards for her first birthday party at 105. She got 1200 cards and much more

Senior wished for 105 cards for her first birthday party at 105. She got 1200 cards and much more

A grandchild-grandparent relationship is incredibly beautiful. When grandchildren are younger, grandparents make sure to fulfill their little ones' every wish, and as they grow older, grandchildren go to great lengths to make the often neglected dreams of their grandmas and grandpas come true. That's what Kerry Miller did. Her grandmother, 106-year-old Elma Miller, had always wanted to meet an alpaca and Kerry finally made it happen this month.

Speaking to ABC News about making the centenarian's bucket list wish come true, Kerry said: "At 106, who can deny a wish? I just tried to make it happen." Elma has been an avid knitter all her life and was always intrigued by every aspect of it. "She has always been fascinated with aspects of wool and just decided she has never seen [an alpaca] and wanted to know all about them," Kerry said.

Since she didn't know where to look for an alpaca, Kerry turned to social media for help and soon got a response. "[These] wonderful ladies answered the [post]," she said. They informed her that they have a two-month alpaca and another that is nine months old.

Kerry then came from Victoria to meet up with her family and Elma's local community at Woolgoolga, New South Wales, to fulfill her grandmother's dream of meeting alpacas. Elma was shocked and overjoyed when she finally met an alpaca. "I love them. I'd like to take one home, but we're not allowed animals [in the nursing home]," she said. "They are such gentle creatures."

She added that at "106 and three quarters", it felt "strange" to be kissed by an alpaca. "I've never been kissed by an alpaca before," Elma said.

The experience was made even more memorable by a mini family reunion as Elma's kin gathered from near and far to witness her dream come true. This included her great-granddaughter Darcy Heffernan who described the whole experience as "pure happiness." She hadn't met Elma for three years due to the pandemic and because she'd moved up north [to Queensland] for university, Darcy explained. "This is something she has wanted to do for a long time," she said.

Meanwhile, Kerry said it was emotional to see her grandmother get excited about patting an alpaca for the first time. "It's great... and the community here is beautiful for supporting it," she said. "Everything has come together really well. She is not overwhelmed at all, as you can see, and it keeps her mind active. It'll give her something to talk about for months now."

Elma looks forward to living till at least 110. She will turn 107 in March and the family is yet to know what her wish list is for the upcoming birthday.

According to a study conducted by Boston University's director Thomas Perls, genetics plays a huge role in whether someone becomes a centenarian. About 1 in every 5000 people in the United States is a centenarian and about 85 percent of them are women. According to BU Today , Perls shared that the four things that need to be taken care of to have a longer life are: managing stress, eating right, not smoking, and exercising regularly.

Despite genetics playing a key role, he said that to get to the age of 90, the deciding factors are roughly 30 percent genetics and 70 percent health behaviors. However, to reach 110, it's the opposite, with 30 percent of health behaviors and 70 percent of genetic traits coming into play.

For the first time ever, the European Space Agency has recruited a person with a disability to be a part of its next generation of astronauts. The historic move is the agency's first step toward sending a "parastronaut" to space. John McFall, a 41-year-old Paralympian sprinter who currently works as a doctor, is one of the 17 candidates who will be joining the space agency's 2022 astronaut class. There were close to 22,500 applicants for the class.

According to The Washington Post , the selected candidates will finish one year of basic training in space science and medicine at the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, Germany, before moving on to the Space Station training phase where they will learn to operate station elements and transport vehicles.

McFall will participate in the ESA's Parastronaut Feasibility Project which aims to "develop options for the inclusion of astronauts with physical disabilities in human spaceflight and possible future missions." The agency said that while they can't yet guarantee that McFall would be sent to space, they will try their best and as "seriously as they can."

With McFall participating in the program, the agency also wants to understand what is needed to send a person with a disability into space.

McFall lost his right leg in a motorcycle cycle at the age of 19, but that didn't stop him from representing the UK in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. He won a bronze medal there. McFall told KTVU , "I lost my leg about twenty-plus years ago, I've had the opportunity to be a paralympic athlete and really explored myself emotionally... All those factors and hardships in life have given me confidence and strength—the ability to believe in myself that I can do anything I put my mind to."

However, McFall admitted that he never thought he would get the opportunity to become an astronaut. "I'm extremely excited about using the skills that I have for problem-solving, identifying issues, and overcoming obstacles that allow people with a physical disability to perform the job equally to their able-bodied counterparts," he said.

McFall called his selection "a real turning point and mark in history." His curiosity to understand a few questions led him to apply for the program. "What actually happens to someone with lower limb amputation in microgravity? What happens to their residual limb?" he asked. "Science is for everyone, and space travel, hopefully, can be for everyone."

According to ESA , of the 17 astronauts who have been selected, 11 are reserve astronauts and five are career astronauts. This is reportedly the first time since 2009 that the ESA has chosen a new class of space explorers to join its ranks. The class also includes two women, another underrepresented group in space, Sophie Adenot from France and Rosemary Coogan from the UK.

Earlier, to encourage persons with disabilities to apply for the program, the ESA said "the expectations of society towards diversity and inclusivity have changed," and that "including people with special needs also means benefiting from their extraordinary experience, ability to adapt to difficult environments, and point of view."

Dan Huot, a spokesman for NASA's Johnson Space Center, said that "we at NASA are watching ESA's para-astronaut selection process with great interest." He added that while "NASA's selection criteria currently remains the same," the agency is looking forward to working with the "new astronauts in the future" from partners such as the ESA.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022

A young Toronto boy's weary sighs of exhaustion are resonating with millions of folks around the world. Nine-year-old Carter Trozzolo suddenly shot to social media fame when a CTV News camera crew stopped him for an interview while the youngster was shoveling snow in his neighborhood. The local third grade student was tasked with the exhausting activity after a massive snowstorm that dumped almost 12 inches of snow on Toronto kept him home from school. Speaking to the camera crew about clearing all the snow that came his way, young Carter didn't hold back on sharing how he felt.

"Tiring," the boy told the camera crew, before letting out a hilariously heavy sigh. "I really wish I was in school right now." Carter revealed that he was out in his neighborhood, clearing heavy snow for basically everyone in the whole world. "For my neighbors, friends, probably people I even don't know," he explained with another heavy sigh. "I'm tired." The whole thing was made funnier—and incredibly relatable—by an onscreen graphic that ran beneath the youngster in the broadcast which identified the boy as "EXHAUSTED." The clip of Carter's TV appearance quickly went viral on social media and has since been viewed over 1.5 million times.

"Carter Trozzolo, the hero we didn't know we needed," wrote Twitter user Jim O'Leary, while another with the username @laurb0t added : "We are all Carter Trozzolo. I hear you, kid. I feel you." Singer Sara Bareilles was also among those won over by Carter's exhaustion. "Carter- 'exhausted' this is gold," she wrote , highlighting the way the youngster was identified by the graphic on the broadcast. Carter also got a shout-out from the official Twitter account for the Canadian Armed Forces in the United States of America. "Canada is so Canada sometimes that a day off school means you shovel for your neighbors, friends, and probably people you don't even know," they wrote . "See Carter Trozzolo. Be like Carter Trozzolo."

When school was canceled yet again the following day, CTV News went back for a follow-up interview with the now-famous 9-year-old snow-shoveler, who revealed that he was "still exhausted." "I'm tired. I am always tired," Carter said. Speaking to reporters, the youngster's parent, Rachel DiSaia, shared that they think they understand why the video has been so popular. "A lot of us can relate to that amount of exhaustion with everything right now," they said. "I think he captured the emotions of many people."

"We try to be part of our community in the most useful way possible," DiSaia told As It Happens host, Carol Off. "So I tend to shovel for our neighbors as well... Carter has been helping out with that for the past couple of years. But he's reached the age where he can do some of it on his own. I'm really appreciative and it makes a big difference for the street." Addressing their son's lengthy sighs of exhaustion, DiSaia said: "We live in a dramatic time. I think I could serve Carter his favorite meal and I would get a similar sigh... It just comes with him."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2022. It has since been updated.



As an employee, the very least you can expect from your workplace is a healthy and fair work environment. One Redditor revealed she was being ostracized for demanding to be treated equally as some of her colleagues. Her boss has been asking her to work overtime and she initially didn't mind. After a while, she requested others to share the workload but was told that she had to continue working because others had children while she didn't. She turned to Reddit and asked if she was wrong for "telling my boss that parents don’t have the first claim on time off and that everybody has a life outside of work?” She has since deleted her account, but the post went viral.

“I (18 Female) started a new job a bit ago. For the most part, I really enjoy it; it’s just difficult as I need time off about once a month for doctor’s appointments that I absolutely can’t miss,” she wrote, according to Percolately. “Recently, my manager has started keeping my department two hours later than usual to help with extra work. At first, this was okay, I didn’t mind the extra money.”

She soon realized that it was always the manager asking her to stay back to do extra work. “It started happening every day, to the point where all I did was basically work, shower, and go to bed. I didn’t have time for anything else,” she wrote, before deciding to raise the issue with her manager. “Yesterday, I went to my manager and told him I’m happy to help with extra work sometimes, but I won’t be staying every day. (It’s overtime, which I cannot legally be forced to do.)”

The manager seemed a reasonable man. “He said this was okay and I thought that was that.” But he came back and said she need to stay back and stated why. “Today, he came to me and told me that he needed me to stay anyway, as there were people with families who needed to get home," she wrote. "I told him I also have a family I want to go home and see, and he told me he meant only people with children.”

She wasn't having it and put her foot down. “I told him I’m sorry, but I won’t be staying later every day, and parents don’t have some rightful claim to leave that I don’t, just because they have kids,” she said, well aware that her manager couldn't force her to work overtime, especially not by discriminating against her on the basis of not having children and thus be entitled to less personal time. “He told me that legally, there was nothing he could do to force me, but that it would be extremely selfish of me to force these people to miss out on time with their kids and potentially pay more for babysitters and such,” she wrote but she didn't back down. “I told him again that I’m sorry, but that’s not my problem, and I also have a life outside of work that I want to live, as does everyone else; mine just doesn’t involve kids.” She was soon facing the ire of her colleagues as well. “I’ve definitely been getting side-eyed by people who I know have kids. I have also overheard conversations on our line," she wrote but couldn't care less. "Ultimately I don’t care, I’ll still be staying to help about half the time, but I do need time for myself as well.”

The Reddit community overwhelmingly sided with her. "If the work can't be done in a regular day's time, maybe it's on your boss to hire more people instead of letting those already there work longer all the time," they wrote. Many called out the company for pitting employees against each other. "Yeah, instead of the boss doing their job of hiring more staff, they are putting the staff against each other," one person commented .

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2022. It has since been updated.



Coming out can be frightening and more so if you're coming out to your parents. The way parents respond to their child coming out can potentially determine the future of their life. A support structure is very important for anyone from the LGBTQ community and that's why acceptance for who they are by their parents can mean everything to them. Rejection by important people in a gay person's life can have a negative influence on their well-being, especially during their formative years, according to the CDC. "A positive family environment, with high levels of parental support and low levels of conflict" helps them experience healthy emotional adjustment. Many parents are not sure how to respond to their child coming out and one such parent called a gay bar seeking advice. What followed was a wholesome conversation that gives us hope.

Courtesy Kara Coley

Kara Coley who has been a bartender for 17 years was working at the gay bar, Sipps. It was Coley who answered when a concerned and confused mother called. "Good evening," said Coley. "Thank you for calling Sipps!" The woman on the end of the line tentatively asked, "Is this a gay bar?" Coley said all kinds of the people were welcome at Sipps and that most of its patrons were indeed from the LGBTQ community. After a moment's pause, the woman said, "Can I ask you a question? Are you gay?" Coley replied, "Yes, ma'am."

Portrait of a teenage boy and his mother - stock photo/Getty Images

The woman then revealed why she was calling and that she needed help. "What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you came out?" the woman asked. Coley was caught off guard. Never had someone asked such a personal question in her years at the bar. Before Coley could answer, the woman continued, "My son just came out to me," she said. "And I don't want to say anything that may mess him up in the head."

Mother giving son a piggy back ride,Victoria,British Columbia,Canada - stock photo/Getty Images

Coley racked her brain and wondered what she could possibly say. But she first wanted to gauge what the mother's reaction was to her son coming out. Coley asked if she had accepted her son. She replied, "Yes." Coley responded, "You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be OK from there!" The woman thanked Coley for her insight.

Coley was overwhelmed at the thought of a parent accepting her child and having played her part in it, she shared the incident on Facebook. She said it was one of the most random and wholesome things that happened to her. The post went viral and the comments section was filled with positive comments. "My heart is truly touched by this," wrote one person. "A parent wanting to support correctly, and a beautiful response. This is progress. This is love and acceptance in the rawest form." Another wrote, "Kara, this old granny lesbian is so grateful for you, and for a parent that thought outside the box to get advice! Keep being you!"



Seeing the response of people, she wrote, "Every day people wake up and there's so much negativity in the world — people just need a breath of fresh air!" She also urged her followers to educate themselves on LGBTQ issues. "Just knowing you have someone in your corner takes a little weight off your shoulders," she wrote. The bartender has since taken down her Facebook account.

It takes a lot of courage to come out as gay, especially when there is fear of persecution from parents, loved ones and society in general. In the case of adolescents from the LGBTQ community, it's important to have that support during the formative years to lead happy fulfilled lives. “Time and time again, we hear the same thing from patients: ‘Once my parents are behind me, I can handle anything else the world throws at me,’” explained Dr. Errol Fields, a Johns Hopkins pediatrician. “You’re their anchor, and your acceptance is key. In fact, research shows that LGBTQ adolescents who are supported by their families grow up to be happier and healthier adults.” Another Johns Hopkins pediatrician, Dr. Renata Sanders, added, “There's no right or wrong way to express love. Just be present and be open.”

If you're gay and are being subjected to abuse, or need any help, please contact LGBT National Hotline at 1-888-843-4564.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 23, 2021. It has since been updated.



Netizens across the world are sharing in the grief of a California man following the loss of his "special sister." Erik Sydow, a 64-year-old cabinetmaker from Oxnard, remembered his sister Karen Ann Sydow in a heartbreaking obituary that went viral on social media earlier this month. "In memory of my sister who never had wants or misgivings," he wrote of Karen, who was born with cerebral palsy. "She was born with cerebral palsy and could never speak more than three words.1) Mom 2) Donalds (she loved McDonald's) 3) Piano (she loved music). The past 2 years with COVID made seeing her beyond difficult, only recently were we getting back to normal."

"Our father passed in 2007 and our mother this year, May 2021. On my last outing with Karen, we took a sunny bike ride; she laughed and clapped her hands. When we stopped by the lake for a picnic lunch, Karen said 'Mom, mom.' I held her and told her 'mom is not here anymore.' Karen totally out of the norm put her head on my shoulder and tears ran down her cheek. Yes, she understood," Sydow recalled. "Two weeks later she passed away; I think she really wanted to be with mom. Karen, I wish I could have made you laugh one more time. I needed you too. Love your brother, Erik."

Sydow's moving tribute to his sister — who passed away of heart and respiratory failure on September 5 at the age of 61 — went viral after LA Times reporter Daniel Miller shared a photo of the print piece on Twitter . The tweet struck a chord with thousands online, who shared condolences and their own experiences of caring for a child with cerebral palsy. Twitter user, Teresa Montaug, who said that she had been Karen's teacher wrote : "I was her teacher at Tierra del Sol! I never forgot her. I remembered her as my student who could only say 'Piano.' Every student is precious because every student is someone's baby or sibling or loved one. Please support all teachers, students, and schools."

"My nephew is the kindest, gentlest, most selfless, and empathetic human I know. He has cerebral palsy too. He's also clever, deeply curious, and has an exceptional memory. His favorite restaurants are the ones on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Karen sounds lovely, just like him," tweeted @JessZafarris. Some others also commented on how moved they were by Sydow's 189-word obituary. "If the point of an obituary is to make you feel you knew the person and to share their loss then the fact her brother did so in so few words is astounding. What a beautiful tribute. Thank you for sharing your sister with us Erik. I'm so sorry for your loss," tweeted @Mosatch8.

Speaking to Miller after the obituary became an internet sensation, Sydow shared more details about Karen's life. "We never knew anything was developmentally wrong with Karen until she was 3 years old," he revealed. Once they became aware of their daughter's condition, her parents worked hard to give her the support she needed and moved to West Hills in 1963 so that Karen would have access to better medical care. "My sister was my father’s No. 1 priority," said Sydow. "He left me very few instructions when he passed but... he just wanted her to continue to be happy."

He revealed that Karen thrived at Tierra Del Sol in Sunland, a nonprofit center where she received physical therapy and took music classes for over 30 years. Sydow fondly remembers their last trip to Lake Balboa Park where Karen delighted in a ride on a surrey cycle pedaled by her brother and his girlfriend, Renee Aguilar. Karen loved the wind blowing in her face, he said, and laughed at the dinging of the bike's bell. "I'd do anything I could to make her laugh," he said. Although his grief for Karen is raw, Sydow has found comfort in a special memory from about 10 years ago. Karen, who only spoke the words "mom," "piano," and "Donalds," did something remarkable at the end of one of her brother's visits. "She said it two times, clear as a bell: 'I love. I love,'" the grieving brother recalled. "It only happened that one day. I don't know what brought it out of her."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 22, 2022. It has since been updated.

The way kids think is so unique because they are yet to learn the ways of the world, for good or bad, yet to be conditioned, not weighed down by expectation, and carefree with their thought. An unadulterated thought is a curious thing as it comes with no filter and is shaped by their experiences from a very short period. Original thought has never been truer than when a child has had their say. George Pointon, a Year 1 teacher from the U.K., decided to ask a bunch of 6-year-olds what makes a good person and their answers are eye-opening.

Here are some of the answers that the 6-year-olds gave:

1. They give you sweets

2. They help you with things

3. All good people wear capes

4. They have kind faces

5. They have a dog

6. They try their best

7. They give you money

8. Big beard like Santa

9. Ingenious

10. You just ask them

With that Pointon covered all the answers, but not before leaving us with words of wisdom from a 7-year-old.

A few of them shared answers from their children as well:

Age should not be a limitation when it comes to making your dreams come true. Sometimes we learn more about ourselves and our talents as we age and it can prove to be a profound experience. A 60-year-old musician is setting an example of this by topping the charts on Apple Music. Kym Vincenti had never picked up a guitar before the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020. However, she had her ex-boyfriend's guitar lying around and with nothing much to do indoors, she decided to give it a try, per Good News Network .

Vincenti is a ghostwriter by profession and broke up with her boyfriend during the pandemic. So, as the world was trying to adapt to the new normal of social distancing, she decided to teach herself how to play the guitar and make music. She started practicing by learning chord positions using simple fingering charts. She soon found herself to be a natural at it and quickly became exceptional with practice. "To have a career in music so late in life has been so unexpected, but I'm loving every minute of it," Vincenti said. "Like millions of others in the country, I was at a loose end during lockdown so I decided to try my hand at music."

Vincenti started creating her own music as the months went on and she grew more comfortable playing the instrument. She also started adding words to go with it. She posted videos of herself performing on social media and shared them with her friends and family. Their encouraging comments inspired her to spend more time creating music. About two years into her musical journey, Dutch Van Spall, who owns Big Help Music, a small studio in Warwickshire, England, got in touch with Vincenti.

She said, "He was an acquaintance of mine with his own record label, and when I played him some clips he invited me up to his record studio." She recorded a song at his studio and Van Spall was so impressed by her talent that he offered her a record deal on the spot. Since then, she has released songs on a variety of streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud and Amazon Music.

Vincenti has published three singles till date, one of which reached the top of Apple Music's blues charts. She intends to launch a career in music when she receives enough streams across all platforms. Her new single "Let Him Go" will be available across all platforms on December 9. She said, "Since I released my debut single in August I’ve been releasing one song every six weeks or so. My first song got into the top 20 on Apple Music in the country chart, and my second in the top ten on the jazz chart."

She describes the last few months as "a whirlwind of a journey" and admitted that starting a career at 60 feels "strange." Vincenti added: "I'm just taking it slowly and enjoying recording songs and working on new projects."

Parents often make substantial sacrifices to raise their children and provide for them. This father sold his Corvette years back because he needed money to raise his daughter. He didn't think that he will get to own one again but his daughter's beautiful surprise proved otherwise. Video posted on Reddit by u/Swerwin shows the father walking into a parking lot with his family. He instantly spots a 1973 Corvette and points it out to everyone around him. His daughter asks him to go check the car out closely and he starts admiring it from all angles. He recounted his memories of owning the exact car and starts telling his family all about it. A few seconds later, his daughter hands him the keys to the car and the man struggled to understand what was happening. "What is this?" he asks her while glancing at everyone around him.

Image Source: Reddit

When he realized that his daughter had bought the car for him, he immediately bursts into tears and hugs her. He immediately hops into his brand-new car with his daughter and takes a lap of the parking lot. This surprise meant a lot to him as he sold his sports car in 1976 before proposing to his wife who already had children. He adopted those children, a boy and a girl, and raised them as their own after marrying her.

Image Source: Reddit

Almost 40 years later, his daughter and her husband surprised him with the same car. The car's number plate read "YDHT" an acronym for "You didn't have to." His daughter wanted to honor his commitment and tell him that even though, he didn't have to sell his car for his adopted children but he still went ahead and did it. They put a lot of work into getting this car ready and it has been named "Astro" by the youngest member of their family.

This beautiful story moved people to tears and people on Reddit applauded this father-daughter bond. Reddit user, queenstaceface shared, "My dad sold his Holden Torana when he and my mum got pregnant because it couldn't fit a car seat. I wish so badly that I could do this for him."

Image Source: Reddit

The original poster added, "He is not her biological father, he was just dating her mother when she was a little girl, but he still took on the responsibility and adopted her and raised her like she was his own, and he didn't have to do that." Another Reddit user, No_Negotiation_7176 , added, "That's beautiful, and he wasn't even her biological father. This shows the strength of character of that man in raising a family. And that's a sexy ass car too. Stingrays are head turners."

The video was posted on YouTube with the description, "My dad is an amazing man! He gave so much even when he didn't have to! We are so thankful to give him this car back!" It has gathered over 6 million views and people are thankful to witness this beautiful moment.

Watch the video here:

Line dancers and square dancers performed enthusiastically for the 105-year-old birthday girl Lorene Summey earlier this month at her first birthday celebration ever. The event was made completely unforgettable for Summey by her local community which included 12-year-old Lily who brought Nina, her yellow Labrador, for the centenarian to pet. Wearing a jeweled tiara and a pink Western dress decorated with bright flowers, the lady of the hour also got the opportunity to meet Daniel Jackson, a pet pony. Furthermore, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Rep. Virginia Foxx reached out to send their best wishes to the birthday girl.

However, it wasn't just North Carolina that celebrated Summey's big day. She'd previously expressed the desire to receive 105 birthday cards—one for each year of her life—and was overwhelmed with happiness when she instead received more than 1200. Cards were sent to her from all 50 American states and even as far as England. More are still being delivered every day, her caregivers at Somerset Court in Cherryville told USA TODAY .

Summey is somewhat of a local celebrity and had the likes of Cherryville Mayor H.L. Beam and Gaston County Commissioner Allen Fraley attend the party thrown for her big birthday. The native of Cherryville, who is also the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Cherryville, was described by Beam as being the oldest resident in either Gaston or Lincoln counties.

She was escorted to the celebration by police officers and firefighters from the town of Cherryville. About 200 people arrived to take part in the special event, which was thrown at the nursing home where she resides.

Staff transformed the main dining hall into a barn because she wanted a hoe down. Summey and the other inmates smiled and appreciated the dancing and music as she clapped along to the song "Cotton-Eyed Joe." When Summey's partner Joseph fell sick and couldn't join her for the first dance of the night, his brother, Ronnie Parks, stepped up to do the honors.

Summey reportedly put herself through night classes and spent 39 years working at the town's previous trucking firm, Carolina Freight. Jennifer High of Vale revealed that her great-grandmother adored and looked after her "PawPaw," who passed away around 25 years ago. "She was a very good caregiver. She was right there with my great-grandfather (Walt) until he passed," said High.

Summey's only child, 82-year-old Roger, described his mother as a powerful woman who always showed him affection, even when she was trying to discipline him.

She's even famous among people at her senior center, both medical professionals and other residents. Ann Kozliner, who has lunch with Summey every day, shared that she was happy to see that her friend enjoy her birthday. "She has a wonderful spirit and a great attitude," said the 67-year-old. "She's thankful every day to be alive."

Dr. Guillermo Lesassier shared that although he has treated many of Summey's age in his 51 years of medical practice, none were as physically and mentally fit as her. During her appointments with the doctor, Summey reportedly asks questions and converses with ease. "She is blessed by God," her doctor said. Meanwhile, Summey shared that she feels grateful to see all this love for her. "I can't believe it," she said. "It's so unreal."