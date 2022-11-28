ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Reign Supreme in AFC Playoff Picture for Another Week

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZkjO_0jPtWijy00

Kansas City's Week 12 win helped keep them atop the conference playoff standings.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday victory over the Los Angeles Rams was of the out-of-conference variety, it still had an impact on the club's standing compared to other AFC teams.

By getting their ninth win of the 2022 campaign, the Chiefs maintained their stronghold on the conference's top playoff seed. No other club has a nine in the win column, allowing Andy Reid's squad to control its own destiny for the rest of the season. The AFC playoff picture can be shaken up as soon as this coming week when Kansas City and the Cincinnati Bengals square off, though, so let's take a look at where things stand with the top six teams as of Monday.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

As mentioned, the Chiefs are the current top dogs in the AFC. A Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills could loom large should Josh Allen and company catch up in wins and losses, but they also have plenty to worry about within their own division at the moment. Kansas City's margin for error isn't incredibly wide and things could start to go south as early as next week, but having that No. 1 seed is never a bad thing. The goal for the Chiefs now — no longer just winning the AFC West — is to keep ahold of that spot heading into the postseason.

2. Miami Dolphins (8-3)

If there's one team that deserves a bit more love in the contender conversation as far as the AFC is concerned, it's the Miami Dolphins. Under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, they boast one of the NFL's most dangerous offensive attacks headlined by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is performing at a high level as well, and Miami's defense is slowly becoming less and less of a crippling eyesore. Big-time tests against teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and others remain, so the Dolphins will soon show their true colors for better or worse.

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans are tough to get a read on, as they're certainly a formidable team with a stout defense and good running game. That formula can win in ugly postseason outings. On the other hand, quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains suspect and the Titans have question marks in the secondary and in their wide receiver room. This squad doesn't appear to have enough to hang with the AFC's premier teams, yet Tennessee is third in the AFC standings through 12 weeks. Can one of the NFL's worst scoring offenses end the year on a high note? Time will tell, but the Chiefs have a tiebreaker over them already due to a head-to-head victory in Week 9.

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

The Baltimore Ravens were a legit threat to the Chiefs in the race for the AFC's top playoff seed as recently as Sunday morning but following an upset loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, things aren't looking as peachy for John Harbaugh's team. Fourth-quarter collapses are becoming commonplace in Baltimore, as are injuries. Former MVP winner Lamar Jackson is always dangerous, and a favorable rest-of-season schedule makes winning out a real possibility, but the Ravens haven't shown enough consistency to expect that. They remain in the middle for now.

5. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Don't let the Bills' No. 5 spot in the standings fool you: Buffalo can be as good as any team in the conference. Sean McDermott's bunch has been going through a rough patch over the past month after getting off to such a hot start to begin the year, but the ceiling with this team still exists and is very real. That, combined with recent success against the Chiefs and a quarterback who is the only player who can remotely make a case as Patrick Mahomes's equal, makes Buffalo serious. They will likely be back in the thick of things before too long.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

Another team that is overlooked by many but is showing some signs of potentially rounding into form, the Cincinnati Bengals have their biggest game of the season coming up when they host the Chiefs on Sunday. In a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, a win would cement the Bengals as contenders once again in the conference and would put Kansas City on notice for the second year in a row. Joe Burrow has engineered a productive offensive attack and is getting Ja'Marr Chase back, and Lou Anarumo's defense is tough. The football world will learn a lot about Cincy very soon.

Read More: Mahomes Focused on Improvement Following Win Against Rams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

Revenge: Are Chiefs More Prepared For Bengals This Year?

Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Vonn Bell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Chiefs

Two of the top teams in the AFC are set to square off this coming Sunday. It'll be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs come into this contest with a 9-2 record, while the Bengals are 7-4 and have won seven of their last nine games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy