Women's College Basketball (12/1): Drake, Omaha pick up wins, Nebraska, Iowa fall in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
(KMAland) -- Drake and Omaha were winners, but Iowa and Nebraska both lost to nationally-ranked teams in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday in regional women’s college basketball. Iowa (5-3): No. 10 Iowa dropped a 94-81 meeting with No. 12 NC State (7-1) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Caitlin...
Former Nebraska interim coach Joseph arrested
(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested following a domestic disturbance Wednesday. According to the Lincoln Police, Joseph was arrested at around 2 PM for strangulation and 3rd degree domestic assault. Joseph -- who is still on staff at Nebraska as an assistant -- has been...
Auburn's Kirkpatrick claims KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award
(Auburn) -- A conference championship, a second straight trip to state and a much-improved short game helped Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick claim this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award. The Bulldog junior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about a season that has...
Glenwood alum Sanders named to All-MVFC Team
(Brookings) -- Former Glenwood standout Caleb Sanders was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team on Monday. Sanders is joined on the first team by Northern Iowa's Theo Day (QB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (PK). Northern Iowa's Erik Sorensen (OL), Khristian Boyd (DL), Spencer Cuvelier...
Nebraska's Kubik, Rodriguez unanimous All-Big Ten choices
(KMAland) -- Nebraska's Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez were named to the First Team All-Big Ten Volleyball Team on Wednesday. Both Kubik and Rodriguez were unanimous choices. Bekka Allick and Kaitlyn Hord were second-team selections. Allick was also named to the All-Freshman Team. View the full release from the Big...
KMAland Girls Wrestling (12/1): Glenwood, Missouri Valley crown 3 champs each in Treynor
(Treynor) -- Glenwood and Missouri Valley crowned three champions while Kuemper had two at the Treynor Thursday Night Smackdown. Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall (124-129), Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (130-139) and Maya Rivas (138-143) all won their brackets while Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (149-153), Kelce McMillan (160-167) and Maya Zappia (185) were also winners.
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/1): St. Albert gets key win, Mo Valley knocks off Audubon
(KMAland) -- St. Albert knocked off state-ranked Lo-Ma, Missouri Valley won a WIC meeting with Audubon, Platte Valley advanced to the Albany final, Auburn and Conestoga won low-scoring games and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball. WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE. Missouri Valley 43 Audubon 37. Emma Gute had 15 points...
Fremont County hunters urged to submit deer samples for CWD testing
(Riverton) -- As shotgun seasons for deer approach, Chronic Wasting Disease is once again top of mind for conservation officials, including in KMAland. That's according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison, who tells KMA News mitigation efforts continue in Fremont and Mills Counties for the highly contagious wildlife disease. That's despite the first case of CWD being discovered back last fall on a bow-killed mature buck in the northwest corner of Fremont County.
Glenwood board hires architect for possible elementary project
(Glenwood) -- Planning for possible upgrades in the Glenwood School District's elementary facilities is moving forward. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the last phase entails renovation and classroom additions to Northeast Elementary School, renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus for an elementary facility, and/or modifications to West Elementary School for other purposes. Embray says the district's exact course of action has yet to be determined.
Hamburg charter school plans additional programs
(Hamburg) -- Barely into its first semester of operations, Hamburg's charter high school plans an expansion next school year. More than 30 high school students are enrolled in the program, which features a career academy format. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News he's proud of what the students have accomplished thus far in the construction trades and welding programs.
Scott named new Mills County public health administrator
(Glenwood) -- For the second time this year, Mills County has a new public health administrator. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the selection of Kiernan Scott to fill the vacancy left by Lorie Ann Gentry's termination back in September. Gentry had succeeded Julie Lynes, who retired as the county's public health administrator in May. County Public Health Nurse Lorri Greiner has been serving as the county's interim public health administrator. Greiner tells KMA News Scott was selected from four other applicants for the position.
Lela Hickey, 90 of Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - December 7, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 PM With the Family greeting Friends. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Thurman United Methodist Church. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Cemetery: Thurman, IA Cemetery. Notes: Full obituaries...
Council Bluffs man arrested after alleged stabbing incident
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports an arrest following an alleged domestic disturbance on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 4:04 PM, Council Bluffs Police were dispatched to the area of 600 5th Avenue on a report of a disturbance between a male and a female. Officers were informed that a female was stabbed in the neck by the male.
