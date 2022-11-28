(Glenwood) -- Planning for possible upgrades in the Glenwood School District's elementary facilities is moving forward. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the last phase entails renovation and classroom additions to Northeast Elementary School, renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus for an elementary facility, and/or modifications to West Elementary School for other purposes. Embray says the district's exact course of action has yet to be determined.

