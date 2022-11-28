ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
The Oregonian

Irene Cara, star of ‘Fame,’ dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
"Music Icon" Dies

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Advocate

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Sam Williams Comes Out

When Sam Williams, son of conservative musician Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, decided to come out in a video, he utilized his new single, “Tilted Crown,” to speak his truth. “I felt like I was promoting invisibility, like I wasn’t being visible and...
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Deadline

David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50

David Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series Dog’s Most Wanted, died yesterday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 50. His death was confirmed on Instagram by his ex-wife and co-star Rainy Robinson. Although Rainy Robinson did not provide additional details in her brief Instagram post, she told TMZ that her ex was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he had a medical emergency. Police and paramedics responded but their efforts at resuscitation were not successful. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” More from DeadlineChristine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansBest of DeadlineFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & MoreHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Distractify

Distractify

