wyo4news.com
Green River Fire Department rescue individual from a pipe vault
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On November 30, at 5:08 p.m., the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to an employee that fell into a Joint Powers Plant pipe vault. After a patient assessment from Castle Rock EMS, it was determined that the best and safest course of action was to set up the GRFD confined space rescue protocol.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p; YWCA Festival...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming Game and Fish still concerned about lake trout numbers
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Fisheries managers from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to be concerned about the number of lake trout pups in Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Despite increased creel limits on lake trout under 28 inches, there continues to be an abundance of these small fish in the reservoir.
wyo4news.com
Maryellen Tuttle (November 10, 1945 – November 27, 2022)
Maryellen Tuttle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
