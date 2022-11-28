GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On November 30, at 5:08 p.m., the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to an employee that fell into a Joint Powers Plant pipe vault. After a patient assessment from Castle Rock EMS, it was determined that the best and safest course of action was to set up the GRFD confined space rescue protocol.

