‘Wednesday’ pays subtle tribute to the original ‘Addams Family’ TV show
Wednesday fans have noticed a moment in the series which pays homage to the original Addams Family TV series. In episode four, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, Wednesday Addams joins the students of Nevermore Academy for the Rave’N dance and takes to the floor for The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
James McAvoy shares his “biggest criticism” of X-Men films
James McAvoy has shared his biggest criticism of the X-Men film franchise. The actor played Charles Xavier across four films in the series, beginning with 2011’s X-Men: First Class and ending with 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. McAvoy discussed his involvement in the franchise with GQ, where he explained...
‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr has died at the age of 66. No details about his cause of death have been released. The actor starred in Walker, Texas Ranger as well as Die Hard and Top Gun, and was also a theatre professor and author. Gilyard’s death was announced by The...
Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps
Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’
A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk
Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
Kanye West news - live: Rapper suspended from Twitter after posting swastika as Musk says he ‘tried his best’
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday, tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.This arrives after the disgraced rapper admitted “I like Hitler” during a shocking appearance with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.West, who has already been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader...
Fans react to ‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer: “How can you not buy a ticket?!”
The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has been released, with fans sharing their excitement. Based on the true story from 1985 of a black bear who ingested a duffle bag of cocaine and went on a killing spree, the film was directed by Elizabeth Banks. “This is EXACTLY the tone...
Release of Spotify Wrapped teased by streaming service
This year’s Spotify Wrapped is being teased by the streaming service ahead of its release. The personalised playlist, which enables users to look at their most-streamed artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists and podcasts over the course of 2022, was released on December 1 last year. It is unclear at...
How many episodes are there in ‘Wednesday’?
Netflix series Wednesday serves as a reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family, with Jenna Ortega taking on the role of the leading creepy teenager. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy. ‘Wednesday...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank’s cause of death revealed
The cause of death of Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank has been revealed by his wife, Tammie. The actor’s representatives confirmed last week that the actor had died at the age of 49, on November 19. “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible...
When is ‘Firefly Lane’ season two part two released on Netflix?
Netflix has split the second and final season of Firefly Lane into two parts, with the first nine episodes being released in December. Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.
BLACKPINK announce ‘B.P.M.’, new reality show about the making of album ‘Born Pink’
BLACKPINK are set to star in a new reality show chronicling their preparation for their latest album, ‘Born Pink’. BLACKPINK teased the new project through a visual released yesterday (December 1). It revealed that ‘B.P.M.’ is an acronym for ‘Born Pink Memories’ and took viewers through a file cabinet filled with film rolls and photos of the group promoting their second studio album.
Brendan Fraser defends wearing prosthetics to play obese man in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser has defended wearing prosthetics to play an obese man in The Whale. The actor stars in Darren Aronofsky’s new A24 film as Charlie, a reclusive writing instructor who weighs 600lbs. Fraser recently praised the process and said he would “absolutely” be willing to transform for another role...
HyunA announces the end of her six-year relationship with DAWN
South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN have ended their six-year relationship. Yesterday (November 30), HyunA took to her personal Instagram page to write a brief post announcing that she and DAWN have parted ways as a couple. “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” the ‘Nabillera’ singer wrote in her vague post, as translated by Soompi. “Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”
David & Dorothy: inside Lynch’s lifelong obsession with ‘The Wizard Of Oz’
Alexandre O. Philippe has never met David Lynch. But when the Swiss-born filmmaker decided to make a documentary about Lynch, the first thing he did was reach out to the American film director, to see if he might want to participate. “I wasn’t expecting that he would say ‘yes’. We...
The new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer has arrived
The new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has arrived, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the franchise’s forthcoming third and final instalment. The trailer arrives five years on from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It hints at the main themes of the forthcoming film, with Bradley Cooper’s character Rocket Raccoon seeming to offer a deeper exploration into the origins of his character. It also appears that Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, will be making a return.
Zoe Saldaña says she “felt artistically stuck” while working on blockbusters
Zoe Saldaña has said she “felt artistically stuck” while working on blockbusters in recent years. Throughout her career, the actress has starred in major franchises such as Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Trek, Avatar and Marvel‘s Guardians Of The Galaxy. Next month, she’ll reprise her role...
Netflix confirms release date for ‘The Glory’, new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo
Netflix has released a teaser for The Glory, a new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo and Joo Yeo-jung. The 50-second visual focuses on an embroidered tapestry of a tree with shoes and other items hanging from its branches, with Song sitting underneath. The trailer ends with Song declaring “there will be no mercy. So, there will be no glory either.” According to the teaser, The Glory is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 30.
