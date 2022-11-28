Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday, tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.This arrives after the disgraced rapper admitted “I like Hitler” during a shocking appearance with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.West, who has already been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader...

