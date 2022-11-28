ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

LA City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia picks leadership team

City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia announced his leadership team Wednesday, and it includes a former deputy mayor and a top official with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Mejia, a tax accountant and activist, defeated three-term Councilman Paul Koretz with more votes than any other candidate running for citywide...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lmu.edu

L.A. City Council Recording Fallout Continues

“Right now we have no idea who requested the investigation, number one. We have no idea whose social media is being subpoenaed, number two,” LMU Professor Fernando Guerra told CBS-2. “But at the end of the day, if we do find out who recorded it and why and what their motive was, it will further structure and impact L.A. politics.”
Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles debates plan to rehouse RV dwellers

The city of Los Angeles wants a plan to take people out of recreational vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to fight homelessness. In August, the city’s Board of Transportation Commission voted to create an Ad Hoc Committee to address RVs parked on public streets because of lack of progress by the council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Report: LAPD serves search warrants in City Hall racism leak investigation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Police Department has served search warrants in its investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal, to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The Times, citing sources who spoke anonymously...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californianewswire.com

LA Unified Schools Appear Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again: This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City report shows impact of efforts to address homelessness

This summer was a busy one for Santa Monica’s Community Response Unit (CRU), which was launched by the Santa Monica Fire Department in September 2021 as a new type of unit to respond to 911 calls from vulnerable individuals and help connect them with services. The CRU responded to...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

District Attorney Gascón and Public Health Director Ferrer Announce collaborative effort to end fentanyl crisis

With fentanyl overdose deaths soaring, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined with Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to announce the creation of a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. “I’m proud to announce that we are leading a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Lamar Pulls Papers For District 3 Appointment

Former District 3 candidate Brandon Lamar has once again pulled papers to be appointed to the seat. Lamar finished second to John Kennedy in the primary. Lamar finished with 41.15% of the vote. He did not reply to Pasadena Now this past weekend. Lamar must turn in 30 signatures to...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy