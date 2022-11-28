Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
New LA Ordinance Requires Retail Workers Get Work Schedules Two Weeks In Advance
The Los Angeles City Council approved a new ordinance on Tuesday to give approximately 70,000 retail workers in Los Angeles expanded rights, including being provided work schedules at least 14 days in advance and mandatory rest periods in between shifts. Originally proposed by Councilman Curren Price in 2019, the Los...
L.A. Council approves pay raise for hundreds of LADWP employees
The Los Angeles City Council approved a pay raise Tuesday for hundreds of workers at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Ten bargaining units under the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will receive the new contract.
LA City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia picks leadership team
City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia announced his leadership team Wednesday, and it includes a former deputy mayor and a top official with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Mejia, a tax accountant and activist, defeated three-term Councilman Paul Koretz with more votes than any other candidate running for citywide...
lmu.edu
L.A. City Council Recording Fallout Continues
“Right now we have no idea who requested the investigation, number one. We have no idea whose social media is being subpoenaed, number two,” LMU Professor Fernando Guerra told CBS-2. “But at the end of the day, if we do find out who recorded it and why and what their motive was, it will further structure and impact L.A. politics.”
spectrumnews1.com
Culver City votes in youngest elected leader in LA County history
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Not only is he one of Culver City’s new School Board members the youngest elected in Los Angeles County history, but Triston Ezidore is also the first Black male to serve on this board. But he says he didn’t enter this race to make...
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles debates plan to rehouse RV dwellers
The city of Los Angeles wants a plan to take people out of recreational vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to fight homelessness. In August, the city’s Board of Transportation Commission voted to create an Ad Hoc Committee to address RVs parked on public streets because of lack of progress by the council.
LAHSA Opens Registration for 2023 Homeless Count, to Cover 8,000 Shifts
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority opened up registration for next year's homeless count Wednesday, seeking volunteers to cover 8,000 shifts.
kcrw.com
Long Beach Mayor-elect Rex Richardson believes city must renew commitment to residents
Decades ago, a legendary local soccer team called Hollywood United brought together expats from Europe, including rock musicians, movie actors, and even Milli Vanilli. Rex Richardson will be Long Beach’s first Black mayor. He wants to make the city a model for addressing housing, homelessness, and public safety.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: LAPD serves search warrants in City Hall racism leak investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Police Department has served search warrants in its investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal, to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The Times, citing sources who spoke anonymously...
Karen Bass Pledges To Tackle Homelessness Immediately; Experts Weigh In
Experts on L.A.'s homelessness issue have some thoughts about what the new administration should do to make change happen.
Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act
While three major housing projects coming to the area have seen some pushback from the local community, city officials say housing needs to be built in every part of the city. The post Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act appeared first on Long Beach Post.
californianewswire.com
LA Unified Schools Appear Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again: This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
foxla.com
LA faith leaders call for resignation of council members de Leon and Cedillo
More than a month after audio recordings were leaked involving LA Councilmembers engaging in racist comments, Kevin de Leon and Gill Cedillo continue to take home their full salary. Now faith leaders are speaking out and urging them to resign.
Former LA City Attorney, family settle suit over rodent infested leased home
Former City Attorney Rocky Delgadillo and his family have settled a lawsuit they filed against a noted all-girls school in Hancock Park in which they alleged they were leased a home in 2013 that was rat-infested and contaminated by mold, causing health problems for the entire family. In the wake...
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City report shows impact of efforts to address homelessness
This summer was a busy one for Santa Monica’s Community Response Unit (CRU), which was launched by the Santa Monica Fire Department in September 2021 as a new type of unit to respond to 911 calls from vulnerable individuals and help connect them with services. The CRU responded to...
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
Santa Monica Daily Press
District Attorney Gascón and Public Health Director Ferrer Announce collaborative effort to end fentanyl crisis
With fentanyl overdose deaths soaring, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined with Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to announce the creation of a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. “I’m proud to announce that we are leading a...
pasadenanow.com
Lamar Pulls Papers For District 3 Appointment
Former District 3 candidate Brandon Lamar has once again pulled papers to be appointed to the seat. Lamar finished second to John Kennedy in the primary. Lamar finished with 41.15% of the vote. He did not reply to Pasadena Now this past weekend. Lamar must turn in 30 signatures to...
