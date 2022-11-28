Obituary: James William “Bill” Emerson (1935-2022)

James William “Bill” Emerson, 87 of Newport, RI passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at home peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born November 6, 1935 in Fall River, MA to Ellis and Marion (Murphy) Emerson.

Bill was employed by the Newport School Department where he served as a janitor at Thompson Junior High for 28 years. In addition to working for the Newport School Department, Bill was fondly known for his work at Almacs, A & P Supermarkets along with Stop and Shop and Laforge. Bill was known to many in Newport for bringing a smile to their faces while stocking shelves and bagging their groceries.

Above all Bill was a hard-working family man, who enjoyed nothing more than spending time at home with his wife and three children. He made his way through life always with a smile on his face and laughing. Bill was never afraid to roll up his sleeves and lend a helping hand to friends, family, or anyone else who needed help.

Bill was a faithful member of St. Mary’s parish where he served as an usher for forty years and enjoyed spending his free time volunteering at the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen. Bill enjoyed fixing up old cars and going for a ride in one around Ocean Drive with a cup of coffee from Dunkin Donuts.

Bill is survived by his wife Audrey-Jean (O’Connor) Emerson of 59 years, daughter Marion E. Walsh, son-in law Patrick, and daughter-in-law Colleen Kelly Emerson. Bill is also survived by his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild who he cherished greatly. Bill is preceded in death by sons, David and Christopher Emerson who he loved dearly, and his daughter-in-law Sheryl Emerson, his parents and two brothers.

Calling hours are Tuesday, November 29 from 4-6 PM in the O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, November 30 in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thomas G. Cavanagh Memorial Fund, 25 Nathaniel Greene Drive, Warwick, RI 02818, www.tgcfund.org/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!