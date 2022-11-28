Reverend Steven Earl Voelker, 74, entered Heaven on November 19, 2022, peacefully passing at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. He was born April 29, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Julius A. and Frances M. (Bernloehr) Voelker. Steven graduated from Emmerich Manual High School and went onto earn his bachelor’s degree in Religion from Heidelberg College. He then returned to Indianapolis and completed seminary at Christian Theological Seminary. Steve’s first fulltime pastoral position called him to Woodbury, Georgia where he led the Jones Chapel United Church of Christ. During this time, a mutual friend introduced him to Patricia L. Pryse and they married a short time later. He would go on to pastor at churches in Iowa, Missouri, Pennsylvania, before arriving in Bucyrus in 2008 where he pastored at St. John’s UCC until his retirement in 2014. His favorite part of being a pastor was the interaction and fond relationships he was able to form with so many wonderful people.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO