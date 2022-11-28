Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion City Schools implement state-of-the-art technology to enhance student learning
GALION—Galion City Schools purchased new technology in 2022 to continue providing interactive learning opportunities for Galion students. The new technology, ActiveFloors, will reinforce academics in all subject areas while allowing children to get out of their chairs and move. Initially, the district used ESSER Funds (emergency relief funds to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Rev. Steven E. Voelker
Reverend Steven Earl Voelker, 74, entered Heaven on November 19, 2022, peacefully passing at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. He was born April 29, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Julius A. and Frances M. (Bernloehr) Voelker. Steven graduated from Emmerich Manual High School and went onto earn his bachelor’s degree in Religion from Heidelberg College. He then returned to Indianapolis and completed seminary at Christian Theological Seminary. Steve’s first fulltime pastoral position called him to Woodbury, Georgia where he led the Jones Chapel United Church of Christ. During this time, a mutual friend introduced him to Patricia L. Pryse and they married a short time later. He would go on to pastor at churches in Iowa, Missouri, Pennsylvania, before arriving in Bucyrus in 2008 where he pastored at St. John’s UCC until his retirement in 2014. His favorite part of being a pastor was the interaction and fond relationships he was able to form with so many wonderful people.
crawfordcountynow.com
Low income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022, through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
crawfordcountynow.com
Auditor’s office announces 2023 dog registration program
CRAWFORD COUNTY—The 2023 Dog License Registration Program has begun. The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over five thousand dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County. “Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2023,” said Auditor Sheets.
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
crawfordcountynow.com
Eudora (Dorie) Gubernath
Eudora (Dorie) Gubernath, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022. She was born in May, 1932 to the late Viola (Taylor) and Clyde Stewart. She lived in Crawford County for most of her life. In July, 1950 she married Richard Gubernath and he preceded her in death in February, 2003. Dorie will live on in the hearts of her family: cherished daughters: Karen (Don) Schneider and Valerie (Ed) Kirkpatrick; four beloved grandchildren: David (Lori) Schneider, Valerie Schneider, Shannon (Mike) Shirley and Jared (Brooke) Young; dearly loved great grandchildren: Taylor Young, Ava Shirley, Megan and Cooper Young and Cora and Leo Schneider; sister: Billie Fagley; Brother-in law: James Shaw; Step Grandchildren: Kent Kirkpatrick and daughter Caera, Will (Lexi) Kirkpatrick and children Aliza and Levi; and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, she was preceded in death by sisters: Delores Hickman – Maples, Debbie Stidd, Mary Ann Moore, and Josie Shaw; brother- in laws Sonny Moore, Johnny Fagley, Junior Hickman and a nephew, Ron Fagley.
crawfordcountynow.com
Free Diabetes Awareness Health Screening
CRESTLINE—The Crestline Lions Club along with the Crestline Fire Department is sponsoring a Free Diabetes Awareness Health Screening on Wednesday, November 30th. The screening will take place from 10:00am to 6:00pm in the Rite Aid parking lot in Crestline. The Ohio Department of Health’s CORE-4 Health Screening Unit will...
thelevisalazer.com
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
columbusfreepress.com
2023 Columbus Mayoral Candidate Joe Motil Finally Has an Opponent
After months of speculation and rumors as to whether or not current Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther was going to run for re-election in 2023 ( or some other ordained Franklin County Democratic Party Democrat) it is rumored that Mr. Ginther will announce this evening at the Ohio Brewing Company that he will be seeking another four-year term.
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita addiction recovery now open in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS—Avita Addiction Recovery is a new program that provides one-on-one outpatient medical treatment for individuals who want to overcome opioid and alcohol addiction. Treatment is led by board-certified addiction medicine specialist P. Stephen Novack, D.O. at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. Dr. Novack has over 10 years of experience helping patients...
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Santa Parade to kick off Bucyrus holiday season
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus will usher in the 2022 holiday season on Friday when the jolly old elf himself rolls into town. The annual Santa Parade will step off at 6 p.m. Friday from City Hall and make its way down Sandusky Avenue for the traditional holiday event, which is co-sponsored by the Bucyrus Kiwanis and Bucyrus Rotary clubs.
Knox Pages
Wayne Township farm property sells for $1.28M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for November 1 through November 30, 2022.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
crawfordcountynow.com
Bull Pen Auction offers a hand up not a handout at Christmas
NEVADA—With the faithful support of regular Bull Pen Auction customers and the support of the Nevada community, more than 30 families will receive much-needed help this Christmas. The tradition started more than 20 years ago when founder Greg Durham and his daughter Amanda Durham Rex saw a need in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
8 Columbus bars, businesses could lose liquor licenses because of violent incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It could be the last call for eight bars or businesses in Columbus. That’s because City Attorney Zach Klein is trying to pull the liquor license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations. The locations on the list...
