Look Back ... to opposition to photo ID to vote, 1997

Several cities' preparations for Christmas parades were described in a front-page story on Nov. 28, 2001.

Nov. 28, 1947, in The Star: Three organizations — the 4-H Clubs, the Parent Teacher Association and veterans classes — exhibited items at “the Negro Fair” held at Brewtonville two days ago. First-prize winners included Shirley Ann Green in the handicrafts category and Mary Elizabeth Douthitt in the home furnishing category. In the boys section, William Singleton won first place for building an ice box and James Almon won first for building a bird house. Also this date: Ending their season with a three-game winning streak, the Oxford Yellow Jackets defeated the home team in a Thanksgiving Day game at Glencoe, 20 to 7. Ray Bice and Ed Ragsdale were the Jackets’ evidence of possessing a superior passing and running game, while catching the passes hurled by Bice and Bobby Pope were ends Chuck Miller and Aaron Cole.

Nov. 28, 1997, in The Star: Black Alabama lawmakers will be opposing Gov. Fob James’ efforts to pass a law compelling voters to show identification at the polls if the law requires photo IDs. “The primary purpose of the voter ID bill is to harass and intimidate black voters, particularly old black voters. Among the older black voters in the state of Alabama, 90 percent of them do not have a picture ID,” said Rep. Alvin Holmes, D-Montgomery. He said he would not oppose requiring voters to show identification as long as the photo ID isn’t required.