Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Tammy Abraham ‘dragged into tornado of negativity’ in second season struggle at AS Roma — report
Tammy Abraham was the toast of the town gladiatorial arena after scoring 27 goals (in 53 appearances) last season for AS Roma, but things have taken a turn for the worse for the former Chelsea striker. The mob, after all, is fickle and the mood has soured significantly as the team have shown no progress from last season’s 7th place finish, and Tammy has slumped to just 4 goals in 20 appearances.
Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter
It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
Serbia vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset...
Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal
The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
On This Day (30 November 1976): Adamson close to the Roker Park hotseat after Stokoe departs!
The term “sliding doors moment” hadn’t yet been coined, but neatly it describes the search for a new gaffer at Roker Park in the Autumn of 1976. In mid-October Sunderland were ailing in Divison One and Bob Stokoe, having added promotion back to the top flight to his FA Cup winners medal, was the fall guy after one too many a defeat and no league wins.
Kalvin Phillips Getting Set to Kick-start Manchester City Career
Manchester City are yet to get the best of Kalvin Phillips since the England international moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. He has played little football for the club since making his competitive debut in the 2-0 opening day league win away at West Ham. First, he was kept...
Reports suggest Tottenham DOF Fabio Paratici could be indicted as part of Juventus finance probe
In the spring of 2022, Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Fabio Paratici escaped serious trouble over his alleged role in financial malfeasance while in a similar role at Juventus after charges were dismissed by an Italian financial magistrate. But it appears that his troubles may be far from over. Earlier...
World Cup: Why is Kevin De Bruyne Struggling with Belgium?
No goals. No assists. And Belgium on the brink of an early exit, the World Cup is not going well for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian national team. Ranked as the second best team in the world at the moment by FIFA, The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the title.
Wednesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 11
The deciding third group stage matches roll on today, with Groups C and D wrapping things up. Strangely enough, Group D plays at 10 am ET and Group C are the later matches at 2 pm ET. The Group C scenarios are annoyingly complicated — all four teams can still qualify for the knockout stage.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Chase Leading World Cup Scorer
Back in the day, before in-depth stats and video analysis became available to any punter with an internet connection and £12.95 to month to spend on a subscription, the World Cup would represent the largest possible stage for players to display their talent. For athletes hailing from less heralded countries or plying their trade in leagues outside the big five in particular it could be unique in that regard.
Ibrahima Konaté Sets World Cup Record in Shock France Defeat
France advanced in first place in Group D at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the third round of matches on Wednesday that meant Les Blues only edged second place Australia thanks to their goal differential advantage. Despite the loss, though, Liverpool...
Chelsea beat PSG to Vasco de Gama teenage prospect Andrey Santos — reports
According to a couple reports in the last 24-48 hours, Chelsea have beaten out Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco de Gama. This was an “exclusive” reported yesterday by Le 10 Sport in France — not the greatest source! — with Nizaar Kinsella in the Evening Standard running the story today as well.
Take Five – the key questions ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Millwall
Last time out we were a bit short at the back, and ended up with a back four of Hume, Wright, Batth and Huggins. Bailey’s obviously otherwise engaged this weekend, and with Cirkin, Alese and Gooch fit (fighting fit in Lynden’s case) and O’Nien back from suspension, Tony Mowbray has a few options open to him. I reckon we could see Huggins moved over to right back, with O’Nien and Batth in the middle and Cirkin on the left, but feasibly it could be O’Nien, Batth, Alese and Cirkin. Or Hume could just as easily keep his place at right back. Either way, it’s a good problem to have.
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race
There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
Cafu on Alexander-Arnold Criticism: “They Said the Same to Me and Roberto Carlos”
Trent Aexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking fullback in football and a creative force who by the numbers has been on par with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne for a few years now. He’s the sort of player almost any manager would build a side around. For England,...
USMNT survive against Iran, will face the Netherlands in the knockout round
The United States got the result they needed on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. Now the difficult work begins. Thanks to their 1-0 victory over Iran, the United States advanced out of the group stage of the World Cup, as the runners-up in Group B. England, who played the United States to a draw on Friday, won the group with a pair of dominant performances. England defeated Iran 6-2 to open their World Cup, and after a scoreless draw with the United States, England topped Wales 3-0 in their final match of group play.
Bailey Wright shares heartache after historic Australia win over Denmark
After Australia’s heroic performance against Denmark to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history, Sunderland defender Bailey Wright revealed the personal difficulties he’s playing through for his country. Wright, who joined Sunderland from Bristol City in 2019, and recently...
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
