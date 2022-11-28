Last time out we were a bit short at the back, and ended up with a back four of Hume, Wright, Batth and Huggins. Bailey’s obviously otherwise engaged this weekend, and with Cirkin, Alese and Gooch fit (fighting fit in Lynden’s case) and O’Nien back from suspension, Tony Mowbray has a few options open to him. I reckon we could see Huggins moved over to right back, with O’Nien and Batth in the middle and Cirkin on the left, but feasibly it could be O’Nien, Batth, Alese and Cirkin. Or Hume could just as easily keep his place at right back. Either way, it’s a good problem to have.

3 HOURS AGO