Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
Monday November 28th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16 for first time in 16 years
Mathew Leckie claimed a fine second-half winner as Australia masterminded a World Cup shock by progressing to the knockout stages with a 1-0 victory which eliminated Denmark.The Socceroos and the Danes were both in danger of crashing out of the tournament due to Tunisia taking the lead against reigning champions France in the other Group D fixture.But Leckie had other ideas and delivered the knockout blow for the Danes with a superb solo effort in the 60th minute to send Australia into the last 16 for the first time since 2006.WE'RE INTO THE #FIFAWORLDCUP ROUND OF 16!!! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#GiveIt100 #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/S6wt8eKTvS—...
Lionel Messi denied on penalty kick with Argentina in World Cup drama
Lionel Messi will hope this isn’t the defining moment of his final World Cup. But with Argentina’s passage out of the group stage less than completely secure, the little magician couldn’t convert from the penalty spot on 38 minutes against Poland on Wednesday afternoon. Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny played the hero during the entire first half, but none more than this moment, falling to his left and stopping the shot. Szczesny is the third keeper since 1966 to save two penalties at one World Cup tournament with the others being Brad Friedel in 2002 for the USA and Jan Tomaszewski in 1974,...
Cameroon vs. Serbia final score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Goalkeeper Onana 'removed' from Cameroon ahead of draw
After they both lost the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, Cameroon and Serbia needed a win to give a boost to their hopes to qualify for the Round of 16 of the competition. It led to a very open game but, even if they went after the win really hard, they failed and the game ended with a 3-3 draw. Six goals and a lot of things happened in the opening game of Monday's action, but Serbia and Cameroon will have to wait for the match between Brazil and Switzerland to figure out what their chances are of qualifying for the next round.
Vincent Aboubakar leads Cameroon comeback in six-goal draw vs Serbia
Cameroon vs Serbia could go down as the match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, where a 3-3 draw included a Vincent Aboubakar-inspired two-goal comeback in Al Wakrah. Jean-Charles Castelletto staked Cameroon to a first-half lead but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time to give Serbia a halftime lead.
Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
Christian Pulisic injury: Tracking the USMNT star’s status for the round of 16
Late in the first half of Tuesday’ do-or-die match against Iran, Christian Pulisic came through for the United States, scoring one of the the most important goals in USMNT history as he put a pass from Sergiño Dest past Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand to give the United States a 1-0 lead.
World Cup: Why is Kevin De Bruyne Struggling with Belgium?
No goals. No assists. And Belgium on the brink of an early exit, the World Cup is not going well for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian national team. Ranked as the second best team in the world at the moment by FIFA, The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the title.
World Cup roundup: France, Australia reach final 16
Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and Australia advanced to the last 16 for the first time
On This Day (29 Nov 2008): An end of an era as defeat spells the end for Keano at Sunderland!
It is hard to believe that just over a month previous to this game, Sunderland were on cloud nine. Roy Keane had masterminded the team’s first win over Newcastle in 28 years, but just a few weeks later this match against Bolton Wanderers would be Roy’s final as Sunderland boss.
Watch: Lionel Messi misses crucial penalty for Argentina in huge clash with Poland
Lionel Messi has missed a penalty in Argentina’s crucial match with Poland after Wojciech Szczesny denied the PSG superstar with a strong right-hand. The first half has been Argentina vs the Poland goalkeeper, with the former Arsenal man pulling off a number of big saves. However, the Juventus star...
WATCH: Aussies Go Absolutely Nuts as Underdogs Shock at World Cup
It was around 3 a.m. on Australia’s east coast when Matthew Leckie scored the goal that sent the Socceroos into the FIFA World Cup’s round of 16. But it seemed like no one was asleep Down Under. Footage from Melbourne’s Federation Square showed thousands of fans going absolutely wild as Leckie slipped one past Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. “Fed Square has lost its mind,” one tweeter wrote. Ranked 38th in the world, Australia went into Group D as the underdogs against France (ranked 4th) and Denmark (ranked 10th). After a brutal 4-1 loss to France, they came back to notch 1-0 wins against both Tunisia and Denmark, securing their spot in the round of 16 for just the second time in history and the first time since 2006.Scenes in @FedSquare after the #Socceroos goal! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/CRZKqIvQak— SBS Sport (@SBSSportau) November 30, 2022 This great @FedSquare #Socceroos https://t.co/rQcngHGLh7 pic.twitter.com/ljOi1Mfrpa— Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) November 30, 2022 Read it at Fox Sports
Christian Pulisic stepped up when the USMNT needed him most
The United States men’s national team is through to the Round of 16 at the World Cup and it was their highest-profile player who scored the goal to get them there. Giving up his body and potentially sacrificing the rest of his tournament in the process, Christian Pulisic has secured his spot in USMNT folklore with his heroics in the 1-0 win over Iran.
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 9
Roll on World Cup! Day 9 got some impressively high scoring matches, and for some teams a little bit of clarity. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.
FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
Everton News: Gueye and Pickford advance, Kean latest, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
The Curious Case of Amadou Mbengue
When Reading were linked in the summer to many a free agent, plenty came and went without so much as a tremor on the Royals Richter Scale. Josh Murphy, Connor Wickham, Julian Jeanvier, Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill all came through the doors of Bearwood and couldn’t make the grade. One name...
