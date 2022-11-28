ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Tom Herman Lands New Head Coaching Job

Tom Herman will be coaching college football in 2023. FAU has hired former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman, Herman confirmed on Thursday. The hiring comes after former FAU coach Will Taggart was fired on Sunday. Taggart went 15-18 during his stint as head coach, which he took over after Lane ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Tom Herman's New Job

Tom Herman will be back on the sidelines next season coaching college football.  The former Houston and University of Texas head coach was hired by Florida Atlantic this Thursday according to multiple reports and will look to undo some of the damage done to the program by former skipper Willie ...
BOCA RATON, FL
flkeysnews.com

‘We feel her presence’: Lourdes soccer dedicates season to seniors after boating accident

The support for Katy Puig has come from far and wide. Country music star Zac Brown, actor Kevin James, soccer icon David Beckham and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Erik Spoelstra and Chris Quinn are among those in the sports and entertainment worlds who have taken some time to send their well wishes to Puig, a soccer star at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo

COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The seasons of Coach Green’s Life

“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

“Healthy West Kendall” gets a boost with Leadership Miami

The “Healthy West Kendall” initiative is about to get a boost! As part of Leadership Miami at The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), team “Miami’s 2morrow” has selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its community partner to execute a legacy project for the West Kendall community. Miami’s 2morrow, comprised of 10 emerging leaders from various organizations across Miami, will be building The Healthcare Heroes Garden at West Kendall Baptist as its legacy project. The team has worked since August 2022 to secure corporate sponsorships, independent monetary and in-kind donations, and hosted events to fund this health resource at the hospital. The Healthcare Heroes Garden will address a pending need for hospital staff, patients, and visitors— a shared, safe outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic has notably exacerbated the mental and emotional health of clinicians and healthcare staff whose work was already demanding. Patients and visitors, likewise, experience the effects of difficult moments of health issues or that of their loved ones. Miami’s 2morrow legacy project aims to make a lasting impact in one of the fastest growing communities in South Florida, while honoring the healthcare professionals who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure a healthier West Kendall.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games

(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
astaga.com

FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs

Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital

During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Miami New Times

Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"

No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

North Miami mayoral dispute amid NMB shakeup

November elections produced a volcanic eruption in North Miami Beach, where voters rejected the current commission by turning a 4-3 Haitian American majority on its head amid criticism of corruption, waste and lack of transparency. The result makes a shift in governance and management all but inevitable. Meanwhile, in North...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Gleneagles Country Club

At Gleneagles Country Club, the environment is welcoming and the activities are endless. The private, residential country club community has 1,082 unique residences, including single-family homes and condominiums. Their recent accolades include being named as a 2022 Top Ranked Culinary Experience, a Top Ranked Fitness and Wellness Center, and a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects

Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
MIAMI, FL

