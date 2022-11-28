Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Breaking: Tom Herman Lands New Head Coaching Job
Tom Herman will be coaching college football in 2023. FAU has hired former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman, Herman confirmed on Thursday. The hiring comes after former FAU coach Will Taggart was fired on Sunday. Taggart went 15-18 during his stint as head coach, which he took over after Lane ...
Football World Reacts To Tom Herman's New Job
Tom Herman will be back on the sidelines next season coaching college football. The former Houston and University of Texas head coach was hired by Florida Atlantic this Thursday according to multiple reports and will look to undo some of the damage done to the program by former skipper Willie ...
FAU football: Here are a dozen names to mull over as Owls search for the next Lane Kiffin
Forget the startling number of three- and five-win seasons. Forget the Willie Taggart era. The Charlie Partridge era. The Carl Pelini embarrassment. Even forget what happened at the end of Howard Schnellenberger's reign, marking a sad ending for a man who will forever be credited for the program's existence. Instead,...
flkeysnews.com
‘We feel her presence’: Lourdes soccer dedicates season to seniors after boating accident
The support for Katy Puig has come from far and wide. Country music star Zac Brown, actor Kevin James, soccer icon David Beckham and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Erik Spoelstra and Chris Quinn are among those in the sports and entertainment worlds who have taken some time to send their well wishes to Puig, a soccer star at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in Miami.
NBC Miami
North Miami High School Football Star Killed in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood
Police were investigating after a high school football star was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and...
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
wlrn.org
Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo
COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
Florida high school football star killed in shooting
A Florida high school football star was killed in a shooting in a Miami-Dade neighborhood on Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
North Miami Senior High football coach: school quarterback dies from gunshot wound in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young adult male, identified by North Miami Senior High’s football coach as the team’s quarterback, died after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by the coach as 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, was shot sometime after 1 p.m. at 165 Sierra Drive, Tuesday,...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
communitynewspapers.com
“Healthy West Kendall” gets a boost with Leadership Miami
The “Healthy West Kendall” initiative is about to get a boost! As part of Leadership Miami at The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), team “Miami’s 2morrow” has selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its community partner to execute a legacy project for the West Kendall community. Miami’s 2morrow, comprised of 10 emerging leaders from various organizations across Miami, will be building The Healthcare Heroes Garden at West Kendall Baptist as its legacy project. The team has worked since August 2022 to secure corporate sponsorships, independent monetary and in-kind donations, and hosted events to fund this health resource at the hospital. The Healthcare Heroes Garden will address a pending need for hospital staff, patients, and visitors— a shared, safe outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic has notably exacerbated the mental and emotional health of clinicians and healthcare staff whose work was already demanding. Patients and visitors, likewise, experience the effects of difficult moments of health issues or that of their loved ones. Miami’s 2morrow legacy project aims to make a lasting impact in one of the fastest growing communities in South Florida, while honoring the healthcare professionals who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure a healthier West Kendall.
The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Taglines Revealed
These one-liners are as hot as Florida's weather. The Real Housewives of Miami is back on Peacock for a brand-new season Dec. 8. And before fans catch up with returning stars Alexia Nepola, Larsa...
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital
During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
miamitimesonline.com
North Miami mayoral dispute amid NMB shakeup
November elections produced a volcanic eruption in North Miami Beach, where voters rejected the current commission by turning a 4-3 Haitian American majority on its head amid criticism of corruption, waste and lack of transparency. The result makes a shift in governance and management all but inevitable. Meanwhile, in North...
bocaratonobserver.com
Gleneagles Country Club
At Gleneagles Country Club, the environment is welcoming and the activities are endless. The private, residential country club community has 1,082 unique residences, including single-family homes and condominiums. Their recent accolades include being named as a 2022 Top Ranked Culinary Experience, a Top Ranked Fitness and Wellness Center, and a...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects
Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
