Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
swimswam.com
Swim Ireland Forgoing Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) As nations around the world are revealing their rosters for the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships, Swim Ireland has announced it will not be sending a squad to Melbourne. “Swim Ireland, in consultation with athletes, has made a decision this year to take these long course swimming opportunities...
Sporting News
Australia's route to 2022 World Cup final: Argentina and Lionel Messi await Socceroos in Round of 16
Graham Arnold's Australia have revived World Cup memories of 2006 after reaching the last 16 of Qatar 2022 with a battling showing in Group D. Guus Hiddink led the Socceroos to their first ever World Cup knockout-stage appearance in Germany and Arnold has matched the feat 16 years later. Despite...
swimswam.com
Hungarian Water Polo Legend Gabor Csapo Dies At Age 72
Olympic gold medalist and Hungarian water polo legend Gabor Csapo died this past weekend from a respiratory illness. He was 72 years old. Current photo via Kap7. Hungarian water polo player Gabor Csapo passed away this weekend from a respiratory illness at the age of 72. Csapo first made himself...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
swimswam.com
LEN Men’s Euro Cup Leg 1: Eight Great Battles, Only One Decisive Win
Trieste’s 8-goal trouncing in Noisy-le-Sec seems to be the only really decisive victory, Vasas and Savona may also eye already the quarters after winning. Archive photo via @LENaquatics/Twitter. Courtesy: LEN. The eight-finals brought great thrills around Europe. Trieste’s 8-goal trouncing in Noisy-le-Sec seems to be the only really decisive...
swimswam.com
Dutch Expecting Strong British & German Racers At Rotterdam Qualification Meet
LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet begins on Thursday, December 1st and the 4-day affair is packed with talent. Not only with the domestic Dutch contingent be showing up in full force, but a plethora of high-profile athletes from Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Romania, Ireland and more are expected to enter the mix.
Where To Watch Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Here you can find all the details you need of where to watch Brazil v Switzerland in the World Cup.
Socceroos to face Argentina in World Cup knockouts after Australia’s famous win over Denmark – live reaction
Graham Arnold’s side have made it to the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. Join Elias Visontay for reaction as a nation celebrates
Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike - Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
swimswam.com
Brescia, NBG March On, Veteran Jokovic Lefts Jug On Day 2 of LEN Champions League
After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Novi Beograd delivered another huge blow, this time to OSC, while Jug Dubrovnik staged a fantastic 6-1 finish against Marseille, fuelled by their veteran Olympic champion leftie Maro Jokovic who scored four stunning action goals. The group’s underdogs, Sabadell and Spandau, played a thrilling draw.
World Cup 2022: Germany vs. Costa Rica to feature all-female refereeing crew
The 2022 World Cup's third group stage match between Germany and Costa Rica on Thursday will feature a first in World Cup history. FIFA announced an all-female officiating crew will oversee the game, led by French referee Stéphanie Frappart. She will be assisted by Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Díaz Medina.
Serbia vs Switzerland: World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Predicted lineups, preview and team news ahead of the crucial World Cup clash between Serbia and Switzerland.
swimswam.com
Dutch Legend Pieter van den Hoogenband Appointed as Chef de Mission for Paris 2024
Four-time Olympic swimming legend Pieter van den Hoogenband has been appointed Chef de Mission of TeamNL for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Archive photo via photograph by McSmit, distributed under a CC-BY-SA-3.0 license. The Netherlands Olympic Committee*Netherlands Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) has appointed three-time Olympic swimming champion Pieter van den Hoogenband...
NBC Sports
Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Updates SC Worlds Roster: Harting In, Foster Out of 200 Fly In Melbourne
SCM (25m) USA Swimming has updated its roster for the 2022 Short Course World Championships, announcing Wednesday that Zach Harting will join the U.S. contingent heading to Melbourne to race the men’s 200 butterfly. Harting gains an entry after FINA informed USA Swimming that one of the initial entrants,...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
