The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
swimswam.com

Swim Ireland Forgoing Short Course World Championships

SCM (25m) As nations around the world are revealing their rosters for the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships, Swim Ireland has announced it will not be sending a squad to Melbourne. “Swim Ireland, in consultation with athletes, has made a decision this year to take these long course swimming opportunities...
swimswam.com

Hungarian Water Polo Legend Gabor Csapo Dies At Age 72

Olympic gold medalist and Hungarian water polo legend Gabor Csapo died this past weekend from a respiratory illness. He was 72 years old. Current photo via Kap7. Hungarian water polo player Gabor Csapo passed away this weekend from a respiratory illness at the age of 72. Csapo first made himself...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
swimswam.com

LEN Men’s Euro Cup Leg 1: Eight Great Battles, Only One Decisive Win

Trieste’s 8-goal trouncing in Noisy-le-Sec seems to be the only really decisive victory, Vasas and Savona may also eye already the quarters after winning. Archive photo via @LENaquatics/Twitter. Courtesy: LEN. The eight-finals brought great thrills around Europe. Trieste’s 8-goal trouncing in Noisy-le-Sec seems to be the only really decisive...
swimswam.com

Dutch Expecting Strong British & German Racers At Rotterdam Qualification Meet

LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet begins on Thursday, December 1st and the 4-day affair is packed with talent. Not only with the domestic Dutch contingent be showing up in full force, but a plethora of high-profile athletes from Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Romania, Ireland and more are expected to enter the mix.
AFP

Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts

Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike -  Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
swimswam.com

Brescia, NBG March On, Veteran Jokovic Lefts Jug On Day 2 of LEN Champions League

After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Novi Beograd delivered another huge blow, this time to OSC, while Jug Dubrovnik staged a fantastic 6-1 finish against Marseille, fuelled by their veteran Olympic champion leftie Maro Jokovic who scored four stunning action goals. The group’s underdogs, Sabadell and Spandau, played a thrilling draw.
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022: Germany vs. Costa Rica to feature all-female refereeing crew

The 2022 World Cup's third group stage match between Germany and Costa Rica on Thursday will feature a first in World Cup history. FIFA announced an all-female officiating crew will oversee the game, led by French referee Stéphanie Frappart. She will be assisted by Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Díaz Medina.
swimswam.com

Dutch Legend Pieter van den Hoogenband Appointed as Chef de Mission for Paris 2024

Four-time Olympic swimming legend Pieter van den Hoogenband has been appointed Chef de Mission of TeamNL for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Archive photo via photograph by McSmit, distributed under a CC-BY-SA-3.0 license. The Netherlands Olympic Committee*Netherlands Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) has appointed three-time Olympic swimming champion Pieter van den Hoogenband...
NBC Sports

Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...

