Clanton, AL

wbrc.com

Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday. Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire...
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham's Ensley area overnight. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home in the 1300 block of Avenue H around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Homes evacuated near a raging brush fire in Moody

MOODY, Ala. — A brush fire that has been burning for days in Moody has forced evacuations and caused damage to at least one home. The Moody Fire Department and the Alabama Forestry Commission have been battling this fire since Friday, but Tuesday's high winds have fanned the flames which are endangering homes.
MOODY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Bond Fire Ranch holding fundraiser for covered arena

Bond Fire Ranch has kicked off a capital campaign to raise funds for improvements to better serve veterans and first responders. Founder Brian Eddy is an Air Force mortuary officer veteran wanting to help those who struggle with PTSD like he does and their families. “Horses are my therapy, and...
CLANTON, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

UPDATE: Eutaw officials address storm damage

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — The National Weather Service will be out surveying several locations after storms hit Tuesday night and Wednesday morning across the state. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday. According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale. One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process...
GARDENDALE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Dana T. Cantley to Lacey Stagner Cole and Stacy Jean Stagner for $100 for Section 18, Township 22, Range 15. Dana T. Cantley to Amanda Gayle Cantley, Dana T. Cantley and Ray Thayer Cantley for $100 for Section 18,...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
BESSEMER, AL
wtvy.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

