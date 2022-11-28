Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday. Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire...
wvtm13.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham's Ensley area overnight. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home in the 1300 block of Avenue H around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the...
wvtm13.com
Homes evacuated near a raging brush fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. — A brush fire that has been burning for days in Moody has forced evacuations and caused damage to at least one home. The Moody Fire Department and the Alabama Forestry Commission have been battling this fire since Friday, but Tuesday's high winds have fanned the flames which are endangering homes.
Clanton Advertiser
Bond Fire Ranch holding fundraiser for covered arena
Bond Fire Ranch has kicked off a capital campaign to raise funds for improvements to better serve veterans and first responders. Founder Brian Eddy is an Air Force mortuary officer veteran wanting to help those who struggle with PTSD like he does and their families. “Horses are my therapy, and...
2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Eutaw officials address storm damage
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — The National Weather Service will be out surveying several locations after storms hit Tuesday night and Wednesday morning across the state. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Woman killed in Birmingham crash identified
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been identified.
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
wbrc.com
Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday. According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale. One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. EMA advises having multiple severe weather alerts for overnight storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Tuesday night’s weather expected to last into early morning hours, the Jefferson County EMA urges you to make sure you have a severe weather plan in place. Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said the first step is having multiple ways to get alerts...
Suspects identities sought in connection to King Buffet robbery
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the identities of two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred at King Buffet on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the BPD, an East Precinct sergeant was on patrol in the 7800 Block of Crestwood Boulevard when he entered the […]
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Dana T. Cantley to Lacey Stagner Cole and Stacy Jean Stagner for $100 for Section 18, Township 22, Range 15. Dana T. Cantley to Amanda Gayle Cantley, Dana T. Cantley and Ray Thayer Cantley for $100 for Section 18,...
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
wvtm13.com
Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
Over 39,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages
There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.
wtvy.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season. A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD initiating Operation Close Out to keep city safe during holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are announcing a new operation that will begin Wednesday night and run through the end of the year. The goal is to cut back on crime and give everyone a safer holiday season in the Magic City. Chief Scott Thurmond is stressing to both...
WSFA
Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
