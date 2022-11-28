ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

ATM recovered after being stolen from Birmingham bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are searching for the person who stole an ATM from a Birmingham bank early Wednesday morning. West Precinct officers were sent to the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway at 4:20 a.m. on a call about a theft in progress. They found smashed windows and doors,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Dine-and-dash escalates, police ask for help ID'ing suspects

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, an East Precinct sergeant went to the Kings Buffet on Crestwood Blvd on November 27, 2022. When he entered, he was told a robbery had just occurred. A man and woman left the restaurant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Cold Case Re-Opened for Death of Lowndes County Man

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help with solving a 2021 cold case. On the night of January 18, 2021 around 9pm, 23-year-old Markeazz Umbray Holcombe was found deceased inside his 2021 White Honda Accord Crosstour from a gun shot wound. The victim and his car were found in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall, Alabama.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
BESSEMER, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook PD Seeking identification of Theft Suspect; Reward offered by CrimeStoppers

Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 1, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama at about 9:41 a.m. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
MILLBROOK, AL
The Trussville Tribune

5 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Five people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 22 – 28, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Wanted in Pine Hill Murder Caught in Selma

A Pine Hill man is behind bars tonight — following the shooting death of a 17 year old Wilcox Central student last week. Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says Chamya Saulsberry was killed. Her 19 year old brother Rashod was shot. But their 9 year old sister Cayden was unharmed...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Dana T. Cantley to Lacey Stagner Cole and Stacy Jean Stagner for $100 for Section 18, Township 22, Range 15. Dana T. Cantley to Amanda Gayle Cantley, Dana T. Cantley and Ray Thayer Cantley for $100 for Section 18,...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

