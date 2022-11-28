Read full article on original website
Man Steals $20,000 Cash in Armed Robbery of Smoke Shop in Coaling
Police in Coaling have arrested a man who allegedly stole more than $20,000 cash from a tobacco store there earlier this month. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Smoker's Outlet on U.S. Highway 11 in Coaling on the night of November 13th on reports of a robbery there.
WSFA
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
wvtm13.com
ATM recovered after being stolen from Birmingham bank
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are searching for the person who stole an ATM from a Birmingham bank early Wednesday morning. West Precinct officers were sent to the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway at 4:20 a.m. on a call about a theft in progress. They found smashed windows and doors,...
wbrc.com
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
ABC 33/40 News
Dine-and-dash escalates, police ask for help ID'ing suspects
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, an East Precinct sergeant went to the Kings Buffet on Crestwood Blvd on November 27, 2022. When he entered, he was told a robbery had just occurred. A man and woman left the restaurant...
alabamanews.net
Cold Case Re-Opened for Death of Lowndes County Man
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help with solving a 2021 cold case. On the night of January 18, 2021 around 9pm, 23-year-old Markeazz Umbray Holcombe was found deceased inside his 2021 White Honda Accord Crosstour from a gun shot wound. The victim and his car were found in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall, Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook PD Seeking identification of Theft Suspect; Reward offered by CrimeStoppers
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 1, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama at about 9:41 a.m. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
wbrc.com
Bessemer Police searching for multiple suspects after string of car burglaries leaves 10 windows smashed
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for the driver a four door silver sedan They believe is attached to a string of vehicle break-ins from the Greenwood area last week. “Overall, we are pretty high as far as car break-ins go,” Lt. Christian Clemons with Bessemer PD said....
wbrc.com
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season. A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to...
Reward offered in shooting death of 71-year-old man found slain in home on Thanksgiving
An investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found shot to death Thanksgiving Day inside his Talladega home. Talladega police were dispatched at 12:39 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Shocco Road on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found James Edward Wade unresponsive...
5 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Five people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 22 – 28, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
alabamanews.net
Suspect Wanted in Pine Hill Murder Caught in Selma
A Pine Hill man is behind bars tonight — following the shooting death of a 17 year old Wilcox Central student last week. Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says Chamya Saulsberry was killed. Her 19 year old brother Rashod was shot. But their 9 year old sister Cayden was unharmed...
WSFA
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Dana T. Cantley to Lacey Stagner Cole and Stacy Jean Stagner for $100 for Section 18, Township 22, Range 15. Dana T. Cantley to Amanda Gayle Cantley, Dana T. Cantley and Ray Thayer Cantley for $100 for Section 18,...
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Runaway Teen
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a missing teenager believed to have run away. According to a post on TCSO's Facebook page, Keon Darnell Moore, 13, was last seen Wednesday in the area of 24th Street Northeast and 39th Avenue Northeast in Holt. Moore is a...
Deadly tornado strikes Alabama, at least two dead, more injured as first damage reports surface
Emergency officials were assessing storm damage early Wednesday after severe storms tore across the state overnight and killed at least two people and injured many more. In Montgomery County, emergency officials told WSFA-TV that two people had been killed other peopel injured in the Flatwood Community. A suspected tornado apparently...
WSFA
Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
WSFA
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
