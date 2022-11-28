DURHAM – Headlined by first team selection Graham Barton, nine Blue Devils earned All-ACC recognition as the league announced its honorees on Tuesday. Barton garnered first team honors as an offensive tackle while defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was named to the second team. Jalon Calhoun and safety Darius Joiner were both selected to the third team with Calhoun being honored as both a wide receiver and return specialist. In addition, Calhoun earned his third accolade after being tabbed honorable mention as an all-purpose player. Quarterback Riley Leonard, linebacker Shaka Heyward, safety Brandon Johnson, center Jacob Monk, and punter Porter Wilson joined Calhoun by earning honorable mention honors. Carter, Heyward and Monk each earned all-conference citations for the second time in their careers.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO