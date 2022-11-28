Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
goduke.com
Duke Earns Eight on CSC Academic All-District Team
DURHAM – Eight Blue Devils were named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Football Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. Junior offensive tackle Graham Barton, graduate student center Jack Burns, graduate student kicker/holder Jackson Hubbard, graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Moore, sophomore defensive back Joshua Pickett and redshirt junior punter Porter Wilson all received honors. Hubbard garnered acknowledgement for the second consecutive season.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Battle Blue Jays in National Quarterfinals
DURHAM – For the first time since 2006, the Duke men's soccer team hosts a national quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon, welcoming Creighton to Koskinen Stadium at 1 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils look to advance to the College Cup for the first time since 2004.
goduke.com
Mooney Tabbed No. 29 Prospect for 2023 MLB Draft
DURHAM – D1 Baseball released the Top-100 College Prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft. Duke sophomore infielder Alex Mooney was tabbed as the No. 29 prospect. The Rochester Hill, Mich., native started in all 54 games for the Blue Devils last season, posting a .262 average at the plate. Mooney scored 45 times and tallied in 30 RBI to go along with his 14 extra-base hits. The shortstop added 12 stolen bases and walked 27 times in his rookie campaign.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Primed for Toyota U.S. Open
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving program travels to Greensboro, N.C., to compete in the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. 18 individuals between both the men's and women's teams will compete, as well as the women's 400 medley relay team. Competition begins on Wednesday evening and continues throughout the weekend.
goduke.com
Elko Earns ACC Coach of the Year Honors
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been named the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Devils to eight regular season wins and a second place finish in the Coastal Division. Elko received 44 of the 65 ballots cast to outdistance Florida State's...
goduke.com
Five in Double Figures as No. 17 Duke Beats No. 25 Ohio State
DURHAM – Thanks to five Blue Devils scoring in double figures, No. 17 Duke defeated No. 25 Ohio State, 81-72, Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Freshman Kyle Filipowski led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Blue Devils improved to 7-2. HOW IT HAPPENED.
goduke.com
Duke Lands Nine on All-ACC Team
DURHAM – Headlined by first team selection Graham Barton, nine Blue Devils earned All-ACC recognition as the league announced its honorees on Tuesday. Barton garnered first team honors as an offensive tackle while defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was named to the second team. Jalon Calhoun and safety Darius Joiner were both selected to the third team with Calhoun being honored as both a wide receiver and return specialist. In addition, Calhoun earned his third accolade after being tabbed honorable mention as an all-purpose player. Quarterback Riley Leonard, linebacker Shaka Heyward, safety Brandon Johnson, center Jacob Monk, and punter Porter Wilson joined Calhoun by earning honorable mention honors. Carter, Heyward and Monk each earned all-conference citations for the second time in their careers.
goduke.com
No. 17 Blue Devils Battle No. 25 Buckeyes in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 17 Duke closes the season's first month by welcoming No. 25 Ohio State to Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. Dave O'Brien and Dick Vitale call the game on ESPN while David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the radio as a part of the Blue Devils Network from Learfield.
