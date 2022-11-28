Read full article on original website
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Highest-paying business jobs in Pensacola
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FP&L supports Escambia County Public Schools teacher grants with $35K donation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light donated $35,000 to Escambia County Public Schools to help fund the Grants for Excellence Program. The Grants for Excellence Program is funded by the Escambia County Public School Foundation and School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program. It's available for teachers of students in grades K-12 for opportunities that keep students engaged and excited about learning while simultaneously improving their performance.
Pensacola Airport increases ranking to 82nd most-traveled airport in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola International Airport ranks 82nd in most-traveled airports in the U.S., according to stats from the U.S. Department of Transportation. "The most recent statistics, based on the second quarter of 2022, ranked Pensacola International Airport #82 out of over 400 airports in terms of total passenger travel," the city says in a release Tuesday. "The increase in passenger traffic has increased Pensacola’s ranking to 82nd, a relatively modest rise considering its historical ranking in the high 90s throughout the pre-pandemic years. Those same statistics also showed PNS maintaining airfares on par, and in several cases, lower than other Gulf Coast airports."
Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast receives $20,000 to upgrade new technology lab
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast in Pensacola is celebrating a new technology innovation lab. The organization received$20,000 from Cox Communications to upgrade the old lab Wednesday. The new upgrades will provide young people with more opportunities to learn a variety of things, including...
Ministry Village offers aid to those in need in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Help is available for those in need in Escambia County. Ministry Village, located on the campus of Olive Baptist Church, is a place where those in need can visit for help. The organization was created after Hurricane Ivan. In the past year, the ministry has seen...
Fundraiser held in Pensacola to help end human trafficking
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry in the U.S. The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 is a hot zone for the crime. Thursday, a group combatting human trafficking held a fundraiser and announced a major milestone. Magdelene's is a gift shop located in Gulf...
Sandy Sansing donates $100,000 to Gulf Coast Kid's House
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a generous donation Tuesday. Sandy Sansing gave $100,000 to the organization. Gulf Coast Kid's House has been providing services to victims of child abuse in Escambia County since 2004. Stacey Kostevicki, the organization's executive director, says the money will go towards...
McDonald's gives customers chance at free food for life
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- How does free McDonald's for life sound?. Well, the fast-food chain is now giving their customers a shot at making that a reality. From Dec. 5-25, every order on the McDonald's app gets you a chance to score a "McGold Card" -- or your token to receive free McDonald's for life.
Developers propose apartments, retail in downtown Pensacola
Developers are looking to build new apartments in downtown Pensacola.
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers. The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
Newest Escambia County School Board member receives complaint from former member
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Escambia County School Board member has filed a complaint at the state level against the person elected to fill her seat. David Williams was sworn-in as the newest Escambia County School Board member just last week, but now a complaint has been filed by Dr. Laura Edler with the State of Florida, that claims Williams used an improper address when filing to run.
Hundreds attend fundraiser benefitting Pensacola's homeless
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of Northwest Florida residents turned out to support Pensacola's homeless community Tuesday. It was the 30th annual fundraiser benefit for the Heavenly Blessings homeless shelter located on North T Street. The facility provides temporary shelter and services for people who have fallen on hard times and...
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
Jubilee Church to host drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jubilee Church is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution this Saturday to help feed over 500 families in the Pensacola area. The event will be held at the Jubilee Church located at 5910 North W. Street and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until they run out of food.
Dillard's at Santa Rosa Mall sold to Radiant Partners LLC
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Dillard's department store in the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther is being sold off. Radiant Partners LLC. announced Monday that they made a deal to acquire the department store and other property. This deal will allow the company to take full control of the...
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
Fort Walton Brewing Company to close at the end of the year
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Fort Walton Brewing Company took to social media to announce that they will be closing their brewery at the end of the year. In the announcement, owners Jim & Deb Lewis said that December 31st will be the last day that Fort Walton Brewing Company would be selling beer.
Escambia, Pensacola firefighters to launch 'Keep the Wreath Green' fire safety campaign
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Pensacola Fire Department are set to launch their annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign on Thursday. With this campaign, firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple life-saving holiday safety tips each day...
