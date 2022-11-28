ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94

By Lexanna Sims
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.

Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.

During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:

  • Distracted driving
  • Following too close
  • Improper passing
  • Speeding
  • Improper lane use
  • Failure to slow down or move over

"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.  "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year."

The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

Comments / 31

Bob Capps
3d ago

How about going after cars .Truck accidents also happens when a car does something stupid and it a truck takes it the road to keep from hitting the car. And the car keeps right on going

21
Judy W
2d ago

Just commercial vehicles???? Half of those accidents are caused by passenger cars doing something stupid or believing semi's can stop on a dime!So, they're going to patrol 94 & ignore the passenger cars going 90mph?

6
Lisa Serrata
3d ago

I see so many cars ride on us truck drivers trailers like magnets. why are truck drivers being targeted and not the fools causing the accidents???? most trucks are governed around 69 to 70 mph, but yet you have 4 wheelers shooting across lanes between trucks they can't see around at 80 mph or more. Do your jobs OFFICERS and STOP INSULTING us PROFESSIONAL TRUCK DRIVERS!!°

8
