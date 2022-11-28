Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Mount Burgess (ASX:MTB) updates on vanadium pentoxide, germanium and gallium contribution to Nxuu
Mount Burgess (ASX:MTB) has released an update on the contribution of vanadium pentoxide, germanium and gallium to the Nxuu deposit. The newly added mineralised domains occur above and within the Zn/Pb/Ag mineralised domains. The inclusion has added 285% to Zn, Pb and Ag mineralised domains of the deposit. Australian mineral...
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals’ (ASX:CYM) Australian portfolio in focus amid growing copper demand
Copper plays a prominent role in connecting and delivering to the world a clean and efficient energy. Globally, refined copper use is forecast to grow 3.7% to 26 million tonnes in 2023 and to 27 million tonnes in 2024, as per a government report. Cyprium Metals is growing its strength...
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
teslarati.com
Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production
Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
As demand for lithium batteries accelerates, so does the race to extract the mineral
Some lithium mines look more like Caribbean wading pools. However, these briny pools are part of the mining process of extracting lithium from water instead of rock: water is pumped into the earth and then a salty concoction is pumped back to the surface and a lovely blue evaporation pool is formed. Once the pool dries and is reprocessed, lithium can be mined.
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
maritime-executive.com
Damen and Caterpillar Partner to Introduce Methanol-Powered Tugs
Damen Shipyards announced plans to develop and build methanol-powered tugs. The shipbuilder headquartered in the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of a series of dual-fuel methanol-diesel powered tugs to be developed with Caterpillar, which will be responsible for the development of the pilot dual-fuel engines.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Jayex provides operational update | Aspermont announces FY22 results
Jayex Technology completes thorough review of the total group operations by newly appointed CEO. State Gas appoints Doug McAlpine as Chief Executive Officer. Aspermont today announced its financial results for the financial year 2022. Watch out this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
Five key facts to know about First Au Limited (ASX:FAU)
First Au Limited has its prime focus on building a strong project portfolio with major discoveries in its gold and base metal assets in Victoria, Western Australia, and South Australia. The results of historic work and geological settings have brought forth the prospectivity of the projects that the company is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Refined Metals Corp. (Formerly, Chemesis International Inc.) Announces Completion Of Change Of Business
* REFINED METALS CORP. (FORMERLY, CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC.) ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CHANGE OF BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
teslarati.com
Tesla sets up semiconductor joint venture with Swiss auto chip company Annex: report
Tesla has plans to ramp its electric vehicle production by a notable degree in the coming years, and with the company’s constant innovations, it would need to secure a lot of resources, from battery raw materials to computer chips. In this light, reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has...
Tree Hugger
China's Vertical Pig Farms Have a Massive Carbon Impact
When the 2018 African swine fever (ASF) outbreak hit China's pig industry—the nation is the world's biggest producer and consumer of pork—it claimed the lives of roughly 43.5 million pigs and took a toll on the economy. According to a Nature Food study, the impact of the outbreak was felt "in almost all economic sectors" and there is "an urgent need for rapid ASF containment and prevention measures to avoid future outbreaks and economic declines."
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-First Helium Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Raise $2,000,000
* . ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE $2,000,000. * COMPANY WILL ISSUE UP TO 10,000,000 UNITS FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $2,000,000. * EACH UNIT WILL BE PRICED AT$0.20 & CONSIST OF ONE COMMON SHARE IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Mosaic Acquires Four New Projects Conducive To The Discovery Of Lithium And Strategic Minerals
* MOSAIC ACQUIRES FOUR NEW PROJECTS CONDUCIVE TO THE DISCOVERY OF LITHIUM AND STRATEGIC MINERALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
todaynftnews.com
Wanderers raises $2M Seed Capital on the lead of Animoca Brands and GameFi Ventures
Wanderers dynamic sci-fi media brand raises $2M. Wanderers has built a world of immediately recognizable IP worth millions. The funding capital will be used to develop a video game in partnership. Wanderers, the dynamic sci-fi media brand behind the Wanderers NFT collection, which announced today that it has raised $2M...
