Boab Metals (ASX:BML) welcomes GR Engineering Services (GRES) as preferred EPC Contractor for expanded Sorby Hills Lead-Silver Project process plant

Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Refined Metals Corp. (Formerly, Chemesis International Inc.) Announces Completion Of Change Of Business
* REFINED METALS CORP. (FORMERLY, CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC.) ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CHANGE OF BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals’ (ASX:CYM) Australian portfolio in focus amid growing copper demand
Copper plays a prominent role in connecting and delivering to the world a clean and efficient energy. Globally, refined copper use is forecast to grow 3.7% to 26 million tonnes in 2023 and to 27 million tonnes in 2024, as per a government report. Cyprium Metals is growing its strength...
rigzone.com
Italfluid Gets Deal To Build Micro-LNG From Sound Energy
Sound Energy has announced an amendment to a Phase 1 micro-LNG development project contract with Italfluid Geoenergy. Oil and gas company Sound Energy has announced an amendment to a Phase 1 micro-LNG development project contract with Italfluid Geoenergy. The contract with Italfluid is for the design, procurement, construction, operation, and...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Freethink
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use, and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
streetwisereports.com
Gold Miner Strikes 19.1m of 43.3 g/t Au at Alaska Property
North American gold explorer HighGold Mining Inc. (HIGH:TSX.V; HGGOF:OTCQX), yesterday announced the results from assays collected from four resource infill and expansion drill holes at its Johnson Tract (JT) Project in Southcentral Alaska, U.S. The JT Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project that encompasses about 8,475...
As demand for lithium batteries accelerates, so does the race to extract the mineral
Some lithium mines look more like Caribbean wading pools. However, these briny pools are part of the mining process of extracting lithium from water instead of rock: water is pumped into the earth and then a salty concoction is pumped back to the surface and a lovely blue evaporation pool is formed. Once the pool dries and is reprocessed, lithium can be mined.
rigzone.com
USA Adds Rigs Again
The U.S. added a total of two land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on November 23. The additions take the U.S. rig count up to 784, comprising 764 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 784, 627 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 155 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
constructiondive.com
Diesel’s 407% price jump puts pressure on contractors
Diesel cost surges have put pressure on contractors, increasing claims, defaults and project costs, according to a report from Levelset, a New Orleans-based construction software company. The U.S. has just 25 days of diesel supply on hand, the Levelset report noted, citing data from the Energy Information Administration. While the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
US News and World Report
Australia's Fortescue Taps Woodside Veteran as CEO Amid Green Energy Push
(Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday appointed former Woodside Energy executive Fiona Hick as its chief executive officer, effective February 2023, as Elizabeth Gaines made way for a new boss in August. Hick joins Fortescue at a time when the iron ore giant is delving into mining of...
marinelink.com
Windcat Orders Two Hydrogen-powered CSOVs from Damen Shipyards
Offshore crew transfer company Windcat said Tuesday it had ordered two hydrogen-powered Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (“CSOVs”) from the Dutch company Damen Shipyards, with options for further vessels. The “Elevation Series” CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat and CMB.TECH. The hydrogen-powered...
maritime-executive.com
Port of Rotterdam Positions as Hydrogen Hub Hosting New Technologies
With demand expected to soar in the coming years for green hydrogen and new forms of electricity storage, the Port of Rotterdam is continuing to position itself as a hub for these new sustainable industries. With The Netherlands and Germany being two of the projected largest hydrogen consumers, the Port of Rotterdam is looking for new industries and as part of that announced plans to locate the world’s first large-scale Battolyser factory in the port to capitalize on the trends in hydrogen and energy storage.
PV Tech
SK D&D, Glennmont establish JV to invest in solar projects in South Korea
South-Korean renewable energy developer SK D&D has signed a shareholders agreement with Glennmont Partners to establish a joint venture (JV) investing in solar PV projects in South Korea. The first phase of the JV will intend to build 80MW of PV projects in South Korea, estimated to require around KRW160...
rigzone.com
DeepOcean Wins $200 Million In Subsea Deals
DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. — Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of...
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Generation Mining Announces Federal And Provincial Approval Of The Marathon Project Environmental Assessment
* GENERATION MINING ANNOUNCES FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL APPROVAL OF THE MARATHON PROJECT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
PV Tech
JA Solar expanding integrated PV cell manufacturing by 20GW
Just one week after revealing plans for an RMB10.2 billion (US$1.42 billion) integrated PV manufacturing project, JA Solar has announced it will also expand its current integrated capacity. On November 23, JA Solar said that according to the company’s need for strategic development, it plans to expand its integrated production...
Comments / 0