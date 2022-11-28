Read full article on original website
BRIEF-CTO Realty Growth Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock
* CTO REALTY GROWTH ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * CTO REALTY GROWTH INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
BRIEF-Magna Gold Says Revenues For Q3 2022 Were $15.7 Million Compared To $32.8 Million During Q3 2021
* REVENUES FOR Q3 2022 WERE $15.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $32.8 MILLION DURING Q3 2021. * GOLD PRODUCTION OF 9,256 OUNCES DURING Q3 2022 COMPARED TO 19,102 OUNCES DURING Q3 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
BRIEF-Jade Power Trust Says David Barclay, A Director Of Administrator, Has Been Appointed As CEO Of Administrator
* JADE POWER TRUST - DAVID BARCLAY, A DIRECTOR OF ADMINISTRATOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ADMINISTRATOR. * JADE POWER ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND FILING OF Q3 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. * JADE POWER TRUST- J. COLTER EADIE, CEO OF ADMINISTRATOR, AND RAVI SOOD, CHAIRMAN...
DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
CEO Tony Xu told employees that 1,250 corporate workers would be let go as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In a message released to the public, Xu offered 17 weeks severance and 2023 vesting as part of the severance package. is laying off 1,250 corporate workers as part of...
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to rein in costs
(Reuters) -Food delivery service DoorDash Inc said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs in a bid to reduce costs in the face of a global economic slowdown. The company joins a list of multinational American firms that have laid off employees in recent weeks due to rising operating costs amid decades-high inflation.
UK regulator says reactions in eye from Sanofi drug must be quickly reviewed
(Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's best-selling drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said most ocular reactions seen with the drug are mild...
What Next for BlockFi’s lending books following bankruptcy filing
According to reports, the company emerged as the second-largest lender to BTC miners, through its yield facility where it charges miners a 15% interest rate. Speculations of BlockFi’s fall started in the wake of the FTX crash, due to its exposure to FTT-backed Alameda Research. Despite various sources suggesting the bankruptcy was FTX-instigated, BlockFi founder Zac Prince cited lending to high-risk traders as the main reason.
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada unit to RBC
LONDON/TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. The deal will help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of...
