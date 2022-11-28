ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-CTO Realty Growth Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock

* CTO REALTY GROWTH ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * CTO REALTY GROWTH INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com

Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million

(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership

* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
kalkinemedia.com

NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter

BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
kalkinemedia.com

Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?

Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
kalkinemedia.com

Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
CNBC

DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees

CEO Tony Xu told employees that 1,250 corporate workers would be let go as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In a message released to the public, Xu offered 17 weeks severance and 2023 vesting as part of the severance package. is laying off 1,250 corporate workers as part of...
kalkinemedia.com

DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to rein in costs

(Reuters) -Food delivery service DoorDash Inc said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs in a bid to reduce costs in the face of a global economic slowdown. The company joins a list of multinational American firms that have laid off employees in recent weeks due to rising operating costs amid decades-high inflation.
kalkinemedia.com

UK regulator says reactions in eye from Sanofi drug must be quickly reviewed

(Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's best-selling drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said most ocular reactions seen with the drug are mild...
cryptoslate.com

What Next for BlockFi’s lending books following bankruptcy filing

According to reports, the company emerged as the second-largest lender to BTC miners, through its yield facility where it charges miners a 15% interest rate. Speculations of BlockFi’s fall started in the wake of the FTX crash, due to its exposure to FTT-backed Alameda Research. Despite various sources suggesting the bankruptcy was FTX-instigated, BlockFi founder Zac Prince cited lending to high-risk traders as the main reason.
TechCrunch

Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly

London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
kalkinemedia.com

HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada unit to RBC

LONDON/TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. The deal will help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy